Bae Hyun-jin, a parliamentary representative from the ruling People's Power Party, was injured in the head after being attacked on Thursday.

The representative's office said that the incident occurred around five o'clock in the evening in the “Gangnam” area, south of the capital, Seoul, when a pedestrian approached and hit her in the head with a rock, the size of an adult man's fist.

South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the representative was taken to Suncheonhyang University Hospital, suffering from bleeding in her head. But she did not lose consciousness, and her injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

Police temporarily arrested the suspect in Gangnam, where he reported that he was 15 years old.

South Korea is scheduled to witness parliamentary elections next April.

This attack comes about 3 weeks after Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party, was stabbed in the neck during a visit to the southeastern city of Busan.