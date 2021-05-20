Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

For the fourth week, the medical team in a private hospital in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, continues to work on supervising the health of the great Egyptian artist, Samir Ghanem, since he was infected with the new Corona virus in the middle of the elapsed month of Ramadan during the filming of one of the TV series that was scheduled to be broadcast during the holy month.

A medical source revealed to the «Union» the details of the treatment plan and the health status of the great Egyptian artist, as he is still on ventilators despite the intensification of the proportions of medicines allocated to such cases of those infected with the new Corona virus, indicating that in the current period the dose cannot be intensified more than that. Especially with doubling it already earlier.

The medical source added that the artist Samir Ghanem remains a special case of those infected with the new Corona virus, especially with the large period of infection, which is about a month until now, denying that it is an approach to the health condition of the famous journalist Wael Al-Ibrashi, who recovered from Covid 19 but continued to receive health service due to clots. On lung and lung erosion as post-injury effects.

The Egyptian artist, Donia Samir Ghanem, aroused the feelings of her fans after she posted a prayer on the Instagram site for her parents, artist Samir Ghanem and artist Dalal Abdel Aziz. Dunia’s audience sympathized, through her account, with the supplication that she published for her parents, whose health condition has declined in the last hours.

The artist, Samir Ghanem, was put on ventilators after severe complications due to his suffering from chronic kidney problems that led to him undergoing dialysis in addition to his treatment of Corona and damage to his respiratory system from the virus.