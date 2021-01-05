Russia and Saudi Arabia reached a compromise on oil production in February under OPEC +. As reported The wall street journal citing a source on Tuesday, January 5, the parties agreed to extend the production cut.

According to the interlocutors of the publication, Moscow and Riyadh have reached a compromise on oil policy, agreeing to keep production under control until February, and then begin to increase it again in March.

It is noted that the parties could not agree on a deal the day before and intend to complete negotiations later on Tuesday. According to the delegates, the meeting has been postponed until a later time, official notification of this has not yet been received.

In addition, on January 4, it was reported that most of the OPEC + member countries supported the extension of the current level of oil production in February, while Russia adhered to a different position.

At the meeting of the monitoring committee, which took place the day before, the issue of the readiness of the oil market for a new increase in production by up to 500 thousand barrels per day was decided.

In mid-December, OPEC reported that the forecast for the growth of global oil demand in 2021 was reduced by 350 thousand barrels per day, to 5.9 million barrels.

In March 2020, the countries participating in the OPEC + deal did not agree on the level of oil production in order to reduce it. After that, it became known that Saudi Arabia plans to increase production to 10-12 million barrels per day and simultaneously reduce prices. A few days later, oil markets collapsed by 30%, and the ruble depreciated against the bi-currency basket.

An agreement to stabilize the situation on the hydrocarbon market of the OPEC + member country was agreed upon only in April.