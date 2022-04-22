Subscribers to the service expansion pack will be able to access a new selection of titles.

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers receive new monthly incentives for being part of the service, but those who also opt for the expansion pack they can access a number of classic works to enjoy on the hybrid console. Among them are games of SEGA MegaDrive and, after the March news, we already have new additions among us.

It has been Nintendo itself who has announced with a short video the arrival of three new Mega Drive classics for those who pay the extra. All three games are now available on Switch as part of the SEGA Mega Drive Classics compilation, and it seems that the chosen selection has been liked.

Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball is a very original platformerAmong them there is a Sonic game, specifically Sonic The Hedgehog Spinball, one of the most original platforms we have seen of the character. With an operation based on the mechanics of a pinball, the hedgehog loses its super speed but remains as a ball to advance through the different levels.

Another one of the chosen ones is space harrier ii, which comes from the hand of Yu Suzuki and was one of the Mega Drive launch arcade titles in Japan and the United States. The third chosen is none other than Shining Force IIa tactical role title that provides the differential touch with respect to its companions.

In addition to the Mega Drive selection, subscribers to the service receive NES and Super Nintendo classics, and expansion pack members also get access to a selection of Nintendo 64 titles. enjoy on Nintendo Switch in portable or desktop mode.

More about: Nintendo Switch Online, Mega Drive, SEGA, Subscription, Nintendo Switch and Sonic.