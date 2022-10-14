A TikTok user known as GRGEMusic made a rather curious discovery. Since when tying a song from the iconic video game Super Mario 64 With the voice of Luis Miguel, something unexpected came up. Both the voice and the song complement each other perfectly.

The song of Super Mario 64 in question is the one we hear in Bob-Omb Battlefield. One of the first levels that we access in this title. For his part, Luis Miguel’s voice comes from the song ‘It will be that you do not love me‘. Although many people also know her as ‘Do not blame the night’.

The combination of the music track with the singer’s voice gives us something truly unique. It should be noted that the rhythms of the original song by Luis Miguel feel as if they would fit perfectly in a 90s video game. In addition to that it is not the first time that we come across something like this.

In social networks they have not only experimented with Super Mario 64 and Luis Miguel. A quick trip lets us see that there are songs by this artist combined with other media. Some examples include Mario Kart tracks and even Dragon Ball openings. Most of the time with surprisingly very good results.

What else awaits Super Mario?

Perhaps GRGEMusic was inspired to experiment after seeing the trailer for Super Mario Bros The Movie. After all, it was a very active topic of conversation on social networks. Besides that it will be one of the closest projects where we will see the plumber. Since it opens in March 2023.

In the world of video games, we are close to the exit of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. This will be a sequel to king battlewhich gave us the hero of the Mushroom Kingdom in an adventure full of gunfights and crazy rabbits. This title comes out next October 20.

We still don’t know when we will see the next Super Mario solo adventure. But maybe someone at Nintendo should get in touch with Luis Miguel. In this way, a soundtrack with the potential to become one of the best in history could await us. What did you think of this combination?

