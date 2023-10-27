Saturday, October 28, 2023, 00:04



In ‘A song for Nadka’, the protagonist, who gives the title to the documentary, allows us to know first-hand how she faces the end of her days.

A true story that reflects a reality that is experienced in many corners of the country every day. Through his words, and especially his gestures, Nadka makes us understand the importance of life, makes us aware of the relief of suffering and the need for dignity in the final stage, something that is offered from the Care units. Palliative.

The sea as longing and balm; a last weekend at home as my only wish. The small everyday things become important for Nadka, aware of the importance of every detail. Surrounded by Zhivka and Katya, her two daughters, and the professionals from the Palliative Care unit of the San José Foundation Hospital, they form a ‘triad’ where no one is left behind. Everyone, each in their own way, will have to learn to say goodbye.

Credits Direction, Production and Assembly



Oscar Chamorro

Script, Interviews and Image



Óscar Chamorro and Virginia Carrasco

sound mixing



Rodrigo Ortíz de Zárate