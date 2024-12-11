A song Al día receives the Psychology Podcast Award

A topic Al día, the elDiario.es podcast, has unanimously won the ‘Award for the best Psychology Podcast for disseminators, media and journalists’ in the First Edition of the Psychology Podcast Awards organized by the Board of Trustees of the Foundation of the Official College of Psychology of Madrid. The award-winning episode is ‘Grieving when you lose a brother’, in which elDiario.es journalist Marcos García Santonja explores his own feeling of loss through a conversation with another person, Violeta, who also lost a brother.

The 1st Edition of the Psychology Podcast Awards has selected this chapter among 19 other candidates. The Jury has highly valued the dissemination of psychology “in a quality format that addresses a topic that intelligently challenges many people.”





This episode of Un tema al día puts words to a grief that barely has any and does so from the journalistic and personal experience of Marcos García Santonja, who for months has been attending the group meetings. Life and Lossa project organized by a group of psychologists to accompany grieving of this type. There he met Violeta, who lost her brother a little over a year ago. What we hear is a conversation between two brothers who have lost their brothers. Violeta’s feelings and process may be those of many other people who have experienced a loss of this type.

Presented and directed by Juanlu Sánchezthe ‘Un tema al día’ team is also made up of Izaskun Pérez, Carmen Ibanez, Marcos García SantonjaPedro Nogales and has the collaboration of the entire elDiario.es editorial team, who contributes their knowledge and voices to create explanatory journalism pills of about 15 minutes per chapter.

The grief when you lose a brother

A topic Al día, the elDiario.es podcast, has started its fourth season, breaking its listening record, recording in September, October and November 2024 the three best months of its career. The monthly audience is already over 1.4 million views and more than 130,000 people are subscribed to this daily podcast on audio platforms.