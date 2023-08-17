It is noon on any given Wednesday at the end of May in front of the gate of the Guatemalan Air Force (FAG), behind the Guatemala City international airport. A group of people chat while music announces the ice cream cart. A boy asks his mother for a coin for a scoop of ice cream and her sister watches him sitting at the feet of her grandmother, who braids his hair. They are waiting for a charter from ICE, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service, which is bringing a hundred expelled Guatemalans.

The door opens and a crowd comes out with their personal belongings in bags: shoes, books, water and food that the authorities give them on the day of deportation. When they find their relatives there is laughter and tears, joy and pain. “Forgive me. I have failed, ”says a boy, crying, hugging his father. He replies: “The important thing is that you are alive. Now we will see what to do with the debt, but first, take care of your health”. Then, they take a taxi and disappear into traffic, like most, while the police take care of about four deportees with pending crimes in Guatemala.

Every week between seven or eight repatriation flights arrive in Guatemala, with an average of 857 Guatemalans expelled from the United States. From January to August 1, 25,736 people were returned on 221 flights, according to the Guatemalan Migration Institute. Around 85% were detained when crossing the border, and 15% are Guatemalans who have lived in the United States for a long time, according to the Guatemala City Migrant House.

Pedro (not his real name) has just been repatriated and is waiting for his cousin to pick him up. A native of San Marcos, in the southwest of Guatemala, he is 28 years old, eight of whom have been in the United States. “In Florida he worked as a gardener and these are the boots he had on when the police stopped me on my way home with a partner. Not having a regular visa, they took me straight to jail. After nine months, they deported me. I had my job, friends and girlfriend there. What am I going to do now? I’m shocked. I did not do anything wrong”. Then she turns around and doesn’t say another word.

He 62.2% of people arrested by ICE has no criminal record, according to Data collected from Syracuse University, in the United States, and, of the rest, the majority committed minor crimes, such as traffic violations.

Dozens of people wait behind the international airport of Guatemala City for one of the flights of the Guatemalan Air Force to land, which transports those expelled from the US, last May. simona carnino

Bernabé Andrés Martín, 31, from San Antonio Huista (Huehuetenango, western Guatemala) was deported for driving without a license. He is at the Casa del Migrante in the capital, where the recently expelled can obtain assistance and guidance to reinsert themselves in their country of origin. “At 18 I left for the United States from Mexico, where my family took me when I was two years old. I have worked in Mexico since I was 10, when my parents returned to Guatemala after one of my little sisters died. I migrated to the north because I wanted to support my family and educate my brothers, who didn’t even have shoes”, he recalls. “In the United States, contractors don’t ask you for papers. I did everything to earn money: I collected blueberries [arándanos] and worked in framing [construcción]. I know I shouldn’t have been driving, but the distances are enormous and I couldn’t go to work without a vehicle. I bought a car for 3,000 dollars [2.700 euros]. there everything is business [negocio] and nobody asks you for the license before selling it to you”, he describes, in a speech sprinkled with words in English.

Martín feels more Mexican than Guatemalan and, after a life without papers, he is now applying for an identification document in Guatemala. “The United States police asked me my nationality and deported me here, but the Guatemalan authorities did not find me in their system because I never lived in this country. I have just requested my identification and then I will go to Huehuetenango with my mother, although I do not know that place and I do not know what I will do there”.

At the airport, a boy hugs his family: “The important thing is that you are alive. Now we will see what to do with the debt, but first, take care of your health”, the father tells him.

During the first half of fiscal year 2023, the US Department of Homeland Security has carried out more than 1.2 million expulsions. Pedro and Bernabé Andrés Martín have been deported under the Title 8 of the United States Code, like the majority of people expelled since May 11, after the repeal of Title 42. This health provision reintroduced by former President Donald Trump in March 2020 authorized expulsions from the border as a measure to contain the covid pandemic -19. Since May, the US has again been governed by the immigration laws regulated by Title 8, which, although it allows the request for political asylum, admits the express deportations -which can occur in as little as 48 hours- and toughens criminal sanctions against those who cross the border irregularly.

The deportees leave the landing zone of the Guatemalan Air Force. simona carnino

Edwin Omar Rabanales Ochoa, 26, who was born in a village in Quetzaltenango, northeastern Guatemala, knows this well. Sitting next to Martín, he recounts: “I went to the United States at the age of 13 with my uncle, to join my mother, who was already there with my older brothers. In 2018, ICE caught me and threw me out after a car accident. The person I was driving ran away, the police blamed me and I was sent to jail for two years before being deported. I came back here in 2020 and worked in the fields with my grandmother, but I barely earned. In 2021, I tried to cross into the United States again, paying about 8,000 dollars (7,300 euros) to a coyote. But they caught me and sentenced me to another two years in prison, as it was the second time they found me without papers. My mother wants me to immigrate again, but if the police caught me, I think I would spend twice as much time in prison,” concludes Edwin.

According to the new provisions of Title 8, crossing the border irregularly carries a five-year ban on entry to the United States. In addition, detention is a punishment that a migrant will always pay before deportation, with a variable duration according to the case.

“Jail is horrible,” recalls Rabanales. “When they caught me at the border, they took me to what they call the ‘ice chest.’ It’s like an air-conditioned cold room where you wait for identification. My first detention in the United States was also difficult. I was like in a huge box made of pure metal with other prisoners who had crimes of all kinds. In summer the heat is frightful because there is no good ventilation system, and I no longer knew how to accommodate myself to endure”.

One deported from the United States, recently landed on Guatemalan soil. In the bag he carries a few personal effects. simona carnino

For those who have lived in the United States for many years, capture is one of the most dramatic episodes of the deportation process. It also usually occurs at unexpected moments, such as when leaving work, while driving or having a drink in a bar. Suddenly, all life changes.

“When I went to court, the judge told me that I broke the law and that I would be deported. The trial lasted about an hour and then the immigration police took me to jail. I never came home. I left everything there: clothes, food, furniture. What will have become of all this?”, Martín asks himself. “Everything is very fast, I have arrived here with the same pants (pants) that he had on the day of the trial. On top of that, the immigration authorities mistreat you and make fun of you. They tell you: ‘Shut up, fucking mexican’ [maldito mexicano]. After a month of detention, they put me in handcuffs on the deportation plane. It affected me a lot. They make you feel like a criminal. They humiliate you all the time and take off your handcuffs only five minutes before arriving in Guatemala. On top of that they take everything from you. I arrived here without a phone or money.”

The feeling of failure, the fear experienced during detention, the anguish of starting over and the sadness of unfulfilled dreams are some of the emotions that people deported from the US go through, according to a report published in the Inter-American Journal of Psychology in 2020. “Deportation takes hope away from people and building a future becomes a challenge,” explains Father Francisco Pellizzari, missionary and director of Casa del Migrante. “After living 20 or 25 years in the United States, earning about 20 dollars an hour (18 euros), deportees don’t want to be in a country where the same work is barely paid at one euro an hour. Sometimes they also have to pay the debt to the coyote, who now charges $15,000 (13,700 euros) for a trip. Most wait for an opportunity to return to the United States,” he explains.

He non-agricultural minimum monthly wage in Guatemala it is currently 434 dollars (about 394 euros) per month. Although the GDP has grown by 4% in 2022, The country has levels of inequality among the highest in Latin America. This Sunday, Guatemalans will vote for a new president in elections that put an end to the mandate of Alejandro Giammattei, in which authoritarianism and the institutional crisis worsened. “In the United States he earned between 300 or 400 dollars a week. I worked hard for 12 years, and with the savings, my mother built herself a small house. If I don’t earn enough here, I’ll have to leave again”, concludes Martín sadly.

