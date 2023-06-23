Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, during a meeting of the Justicialista Party in Buenos Aires, on April 21. MARIANA NEDELCU (REUTERS)

For the first time in more than three decades, Peronism will choose its presidential candidate in primary elections. The Minister of the Interior, Eduardo Wado de Pedro, is the man chosen by Cristina Fernández de Kirchner to run for the Head of State in the general elections next October. But first, he must defeat the former governor of Buenos Aires, Daniel Scioli, promoted by Alberto Fernández, in primary elections, scheduled for August. The Argentine president has thus achieved one of his greatest wishes: to leave the decision of the candidate for the succession in the hands of the Peronist electorate.

De Pedro made his candidacy official this Thursday. “I deeply love my country. It is necessary to return to represent and defend the federal country. Let’s recover the hope and pride of being Argentine,” the Interior Minister tweeted along with a campaign video.

On the ballots for the primaries on August 13, he will be accompanied by the governor of the province of Tucumán, Juan Manzur, as a candidate for the vice presidency. De Pedro, 46, is the son of victims of the Argentine dictatorship and began his militancy in human rights organizations before making the leap into politics. Manzur, on the contrary, has a conservative profile, especially remembered for his opposition to the legalization of abortion, and embodies the territorial power of the Peronist governors, very powerful in what is known as the Great North.

Kirchner pressured Scioli’s entourage to give up his candidacy. He also tried to convince him the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, another of the great leaders of this political movement. They both failed. Last week, when the term to present the electoral alliances closed, the former motorboat champion ratified his will to stay in the race.

In the final stretch of his term, Fernández’s image is in tatters, with a rejection of close to 70% according to polls, and his share of power is minimal. However, Scioli’s decision has offered him an unexpected victory against his vice president, with whom he does not speak.

The challenge of the ex-governor of Buenos Aires is also a sign of the growing weakness of Kirchner, who made and undid the Peronist presidential candidacies of the last decade at will. In 2011, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner ran for a second term, which she won with 54% of the vote. In 2015, she appointed the former governor of Buenos Aires, Daniel Scioli, who was defeated by Mauricio Macri; four years later, she imposed Alberto Fernández in a formula that had her as vice president and with which they returned to power.

After being sentenced to six years in prison for corruption, Kirchner announced that she would not run as a presidential candidate. Grassroots appeals from her failed to change her mind. The formula announced this Thursday also buries Massa’s presidential aspirations for 2023. During the negotiations, the Economy Minister warned that she would not compete if she had to face primary elections and has kept his word. Even so, from the Palacio de Hacienda she will play a key role in the electoral campaign: the direction of the economy will be a decisive factor in the final result of Peronism at the polls.

The two Peronist candidates share stories of resilience. De Pedro was a year and a half old when her mother put him in a bathtub and used himself as a shield from the military bullets that ended up killing her in the house where they lived. He survived, but was handed over to a repressive couple and spent three months with them until his family managed to get him back. Added to his traumatic past is his fight against stuttering, which for years made him keep a low profile that gradually changed. Scioli lost an arm in a dramatic boating accident after having been a world champion in that sport. The episode did not sink him but has always been presented as a sample of his ability to overcome adversity.

According to the polls, De Pedro starts as a favorite against Scioli. But both bear the brunt of the turbulent political and economic management of this government, marked by infighting and 114% inflation. To this day, polls indicate that even the sum of both candidacies would be behind that of the opposition coalition Together for Change and also Javier Milei, a candidate for the ultra-right party La Libertad Avanza.

The fierce internment that the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, and former Security Minister Patricia Bullrich have been waging for months for leading the presidential ballot for Together for Change has caused significant wear and tear on the center-right opposition coalition, that months ago was seen as the undisputed winner and today it is almost tied with Kirchnerism and Milei. The fight in Peronism has just become official now.

