During the night of this Wednesday, the national deputy of Together for Change Luis Juez lived an unusual moment while giving an interview through the Zoom platform for Jonatan Viale’s program.

It is that, in full life, Martín Juez, son of the official, crossed half naked and with a rare new hairstyle in front of the camera and behind his father, who tried to maintain his composure but finally let out a slight smile.

Immediately, the sequence went viral through social networks and even the program’s host shared it on his official Twitter account. “I swear this was on the air,” Viale wrote along with a laughing emoji.

The reason? The young man himself explained it in his profile on the bird’s social network: “I received Jony !! Ha ha. Tomorrow I’ll tell you the shit that I eat. “And he added:” When you receive and you don’t care about anything. “In addition, he took care of clearing up any doubts about his eccentric hairstyle:” I didn’t choose the cut !!!

“The best of the day. Luis Juez’s son celebrated that he was received by interrupting the zoom of his old man on the air in a very particular way …”, added the journalist Lucas Morando, part of Realidad +, a program broadcast by the LN + signal .