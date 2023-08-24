OROne of the sons of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the target this Thursday of a police operation mainly for money laundering, his lawyer confirmed to AFP.

Admar Gonzaga, lawyer for J.air Renan Bolsonarosaid in a note that an order to “search the residence” of his client in Balneário Camboriú, in the state of Santa Catarina (south), was carried out, in which a cell phone, a hard drive and notebooks with annotations were confiscated.

“Renan was not taken to give a statement nor was there any other measure” against him, added Gonzaga, who expressed the “surprise” of the son of the former president (2019-2022) by the police incursion.

In addition to this 25-year-old son of Bolsonaro and his second marriage, the operation also targets his former shooting instructor, Maciel Carvalho, the main target of the investigation, according to the local press.

The authorities are investigating the possible crimes of estelionato, falsification of documents, tax evasion and money laundering.

The police force complied a total of a preventive detention order and five search warrants in the capital Brasilia and in the Camboriú Spa on Thursday.

A second arrest warrant could not be carried out, since the suspect is a fugitive from the authorities, reported Leonardo Cardoso, chief commissioner of the Department to Combat Corruption and Organized Crime (Decor), of the Civil Police of the Federal District (DF). ).

Without citing names, the DF Police sent a statement to AFP in which they assured that the investigation “points to the existence of a criminal association to obtain an undue economic advantage with the insertion of a front man to hide the true owner of companies + ghost+”.

Like his father, Jair Renan Bolsonaro, employed since this year in the cabinet of a federal senator representing Santa Catarina, has faced several investigations in recent times.

In December 2021, the Federal Police (PF) summoned him to testify in an investigation for alleged payment of bribes from businessmen to do business with the public administration.

His father, for his part, was declared ineligible in July for eight years for misinforming about the electoral system, but he also faces other ongoing investigations.

In particular, an investigation into the alleged diversion of jewelry received as an official gift during his administration stands out.

The other three sons of the former president, all of them political actors, were also the subject of other judicial investigations.

