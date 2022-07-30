Murcia brushed the outstanding in their second preseason duel. Above all, because they beat a more rounded Second team that had shone in their summer friendlies. Despite the avoidable goal received in the first half, Simón’s squad showed personality and that they have the resources to stay out of trouble and survive in the dreaded First Federation.

In the first few minutes, Mario Simón’s team was effective against Villarreal’s second team, who took to the pitch with one gear less than the granas. Two minutes later, a robbery on the right wing by Loren Burón led to the first great goal by Dani García, one of the players who could be on the starting ramp in this summer market.

Royal Murcia Gallego, Jaime Escobar, Iñigo Piña, Alberto González, Alberto López, Julio Gracia, Ale Galindo, Loren, Zeidane, Dani García and Carrasco. Fran García, Iván Casado, Pedreño, Pedro León, Armando, Ganet, Santi Jara, Dani Vega, Héctor, Javi Rueda, Marc Aznar and Boris Kouassi also played. 1

Villarreal B Incidents: Pinatar Arena main field, 1,200 fans in the stands.

After the 0-1 draw, the Castellón team took possession of the ball and began to intimidate the Grana defense through Arana, a powerful ‘9’ who played from behind. But Murcia stood tall. In fact, in another successful play by Burón in which he connected with Zeidane, Murcia’s second goal came thanks to a great definition by the Swede, who cut out to shoot Filip. Simón’s men did not suffer and halfway through the first half, just one mistake by Gallego, which he himself corrected with reflexes, had brought the yellows closer to the goal. Even homegrown player Jaime Escobar, who replaced the injured Mario Sánchez, was up to the task in a Grana defense that made its only mistake of the first half half an hour into the game. It was a set piece play in which Del Moral finished off with a header in the small Murcia area, making it 1-2. But Murcia, a more balanced team with very clear ideas, dealt another blow to the yellow team before the break thanks to Zeidane, who showed his high level.

For the second half, Mario Simón changed his team from top to bottom, introducing players like Pedro León, Ganet, Santi Jara and even Javi Rueda, the last grana signing. Murcia in the second half had more arguments to have the ball, and although it did not increase its income, it was solvent against a tall rival.

UCAM beats La Nucia



UCAM, from the Second Federation, beat La Nucía, a superior category team, this Saturday in a match played in El Mayayo. The blue goal was the work of Gabri Jimeno, in a clash in which Vicente Romero made his debut, returning to the university team. For its part, Cartagena won 2-0 in the Silver Caravel Trophy against Elche. The goals for Carrión’s team were from Pablo Vázquez and Ortuño.