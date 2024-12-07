In the roller coaster that the fight for the League title has become, the Real Madrid wagon has skidded in several curves and almost didn’t overturn. But there is a decline again for the whites, now two points behind the leader, Barça. Ancelotti’s pupils are an indecipherable team. Few, if not anyone, know what he plays. At times he is surpassed by his rival. But resist. Avoid receiving the thrust. And in the end he emerges unscathed, almost always triumphant and sometimes scoring a rout, like in Montilivi. The Madridistas, with their usual arguments in key events, few errors and punch, knocked down a Girona team that started well, dominating, but frayed after Bellingham’s first goal. Already unstitched in the second half, with less ball and more spaces behind, Güler and Mbappé sealed the duel.

With the last minute loss of Rodrygo, the white eleven presented the new additions of Mendy, Modric, Brahim and Güler, a more offensive line-up than in the defeat in Bilbao. Míchel put together a totally different team from the cup loss in Las Gaunas and a single change compared to the league tie in Villarreal, with the entry of the recovered Asprilla.

An infinite possession at the beginning, lasting several minutes, made the intentions of the people from Girona clear. Not a step back in the idea of ​​the game. This Girona does not care about the entity of the rival, always faithful to its offensive style, with its virtues and its harsh consequences against a team like the white team. The Gironins lived in the opposite field in the first minutes. The ball circulated fluidly between the boots of the red and whites, the Madrid shadows always late, and the approaches followed one another.

Miovski shot wide and hastily without realizing that he was unmarked and in an unbeatable position in the area. Asprilla tried from outside, but the shot failed. Bryan Gil tried it again, this time closer to the three sticks. Meanwhile, Krejci took the penalty but took the ball in the area from Mbappé when the Frenchman was already licking his lips, returning to the position of nine despite the absence of Vinícius. Miovski again touched the goal, just centimeters from finishing off a pass from Van de Beek in the small area. The Dutchman himself had the goal with a shot that went high.

Time and again the Girona players arrived, linking all their attacks with meaning, but Madrid did not flinch and Courtois still did not wear his gloves. The whites were still standing, without a scratch, and began to grow shortly before the half-hour mark. They forced Girona to show their defensive skills, with the field leaning more towards Gazzaniga in the final stretch of the first half. Brahim warned with a distant shot that was deflected by the goalkeeper. The skilled attacker then tried it from the left. The man from Malaga broke Arnau on the baseline and his cross was timidly cleared by Miguel. Bellingham took advantage of the dead ball to open the scoring. The ball passed between the legs of Romeu and Gazzaniga before lodging in the net.

After the restart, Girona did not know how or could not intimidate a looser Madrid again, happy with the ball and counterattacking. Gazzaniga avoided the second with another brutal dive on a header from Tchouaméni. It was minutes later when the whites exhibited their verticality. With two passes, the first from Modric’s field and the second from Bellingham, each more direct, Güler stood in the area and beat Gazzaniga with a cross shot.

With the victory on track, Madrid received the first bad news of the game when they saw Bellingham withdraw due to injury, a significant loss, if confirmed, for the decisive Champions League match against Atalanta. Then Mendy also fell. With Girona downcast, with no ability to respond, the match helped the Madridistas regain Mbappé’s spirits, who took advantage of a pass into Modric’s space to score the third. With just over half an hour left, Míchel’s men came close to winning the game and his fans whistled at Asencio, who had recently been admitted, for the sexual video of a minor that had been released for which he is being tried. The fourth goal was also close for a Madrid that returns, strengthened, to being very close in the increasingly unpredictable fight for the League title.

Technical sheet:

Girona, 0 – Real Madrid, 3

Girona FC: Gazzaniga; Arnau, David López, Krejci, Miguel; Romeu, Iván Martín; Asprilla, Van de Beek (Portu, min. 78), Bryan (Danjuma, min. 58); and Miovski (Abel Ruiz, min. 58).

Real Madrid: Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Tchouameni, Rüdiger, Ferland Mendy (Fran García, min. 81); Valverde (Asencio, min. 81), Modric; Arda Güler (Yáñez, min. 89), Bellingham (Dani Ceballos, min. 61), Brahim; and Mbappé (Endrick, min. 81).

Goals: 0-1, min. 36: Bellingham. 0-2, min. 55: Burn Güler. 0-3, min. 62: Mbappé.

Referee: Gil Manzano (Extremadura committee). He admonished the locals Krejci (min. 76), Romeu (min. 90) and Portu (min. 90+4) and the visitors Ancelotti (min. 45+2), Mbappé (min. 45+2) and Rudiger (min. . 76).

Incidents: Match of the 16th day of LaLiga EA Sports played in front of 13,827 fans at the Estadi Municipal de Montilivi, in Girona.