Called WOH G64, it is hundreds of times greater than the sun, resides in the great cloud of Magallanes, a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way, and is experiencing strong changes at a dizzying pace

In a section corner of the periphery of … Our galaxy, a real cosmic giant is experiencing a dramatic metamorphosis, such a rapid transformation that has baffled astronomers. Woh G64, in fact, is one of the greatest known stars, is changing at a dizzying pace and could be about to explode in a spectacular Supernova, an event that would illuminate our night sky with an unparalleled shine.

Observed for the first time in 1981, Woh G64 resides for about 160,000 light years from Earth, in the great cloud of Magellan, a small satellite galaxy of the Milky Way. It is a red supergigent, a type of massive and relatively cold star that has already exhausted hydrogen in its nucleus and that, instead, burns the helium that has been synthesizing for millions of years, and also its external layers, its external layers, Where there is still a hydrogen reserve. The red supergigants are among the biggest stars we know, true celestial colossi who dominate their cosmic environment. Our own sun is intended to become one of them.

A ‘MENCHANT’ star

At first, it was estimated that WOH G64 was around 1,500 times greater than the Sun. However, it is an extremely unstable star, which loses mass at a rhythm higher than any other known red supergigent, so in the latter years has significantly reduced its size. And now, using data from the Vry Large Telescope (VLT) and the Magallanes telescopes in Chile, a team of astronomers led by Alceste Bonanos, the National Observatory of Athens, in Greece, and in which the Spanish Gonzalo Muñoz Sánchez, of the The same institution has observed an even more dramatic transformation, one that could lead the star to explode imminently.

In a newly published study in ‘Research Square’, The researchers explain how, by analyzing the light of WOH G64, they discovered that it had gone from having a temperature of around 3,000 ° C, with a strong presence of titanium oxide and the reddish reddish color of a red supergigent, to heat up to 4,500 ° C and show strong emission lines of elements such as iron and nickel, in addition to adopting a more bluish color.

“The star had changed so much,” says Bonanos, “that one of our co -authors believed to be watching the wrong star. But it was correct. That was the first clue that something was happening ».

What is happening?

The exact moment of that transition is not clear, since Woh G64 is not continually observed, but it seems to have occurred in the course of just a few years, the blink of an eye in astronomical time. Currently, it has approximately half the size it was when it was discovered, and its red light is approximately a hundred times less bright than it was.

But what leads to a giant star to behave like this? The researchers believe that several things could be happening inside. In the first place, it is possible that WOH G64 has transformed from a red supergigent to a yellow hypergigent, quieter, between 2009 and 2016, probably around 2014. This type of transformations had already been previously considered, but no one, never, there were Observed one directly.

Secondly, Bonanos and his colleagues think that the external layers of the star have already been expelled. Which could have happened, they say, because their star wind has intensified, releasing huge amounts of gas and insinuating that it could soon explode as a supernova. The star wind is a flow of charged particles that emanates from all stars. And in red supergigants, that wind is particularly strong and can cause a significant loss of mass.

It could be a binary system

Another possibility, however, is that the elimination of external layers had occurred due to interactions with another star, which would imply that WOH G64 is actually part of a binary system. The presence of a second star, in effect, cannot be ruled out because of certain details in the light firm that cannot be explained only by the characteristics of a yellow hypergigent. The gravitational interaction between two stars would also be perfectly capable of disturbing the structure of one or both, accelerating its evolution and causing the loss of mass.

Jacco Van Loon, from the University of Keele, in the United Kingdom, whose team revealed an image of the star last year, (the first image of a star in another galaxy) states that “we knew that something was being cooking, And what Woh G64 had been doing, losing mass at that rate, was unsustainable. But we didn’t know that all that was going to happen during our life. Having captured it on the spot is really great ».

Bonanos also highlights the fact that WOH G64 is allowing us to observe the star evolution in real time, and states that his team will continue to use the VLT telescope to observe the star without interruption during the next year. The continuous monitoring of WOH G64, in effect, is crucial to understand its behavior and predict its future. If the star explodes as a supernova, it will provide astronomers with a unique opportunity to study this cosmic phenomenon in detail, and if in the end it does not explode, the continuous observation of its rapid transformation will also provide valuable data on the evolution of massive stars and the processes that shape the universe.