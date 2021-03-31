Barça recovered this Wednesday after the hard defeat against Movistar Inter in the final of the Spanish Cup with a narrow 1-0 victory against Córdoba Patrimonio that gives them three much-needed points to continue progressing in the First Division futsal league. A lone goal by Adolfo in the 17th minute was enough for Andreu Plaza’s team to defeat Córdoba in a match pending on the twenty-first day that the Catalans had to postpone due to their participation in the Champions League.

In the league, Barça has accumulated seventeen consecutive games scoring points. He has not lost since the ninth match against Industrias Santa Coloma. The Catalans catch up and are provisionally fourth in the table with 46 points, eight behind the leader, Levante, and with two more than Inter, which has two fewer games. The Córdoba Partrimonio, which has been two games in a row without winning, he has 26 points in 24 games, and he still has one pending.

SOCCER EMOTION ZARAGOZA STRAPS ITS BAD STRETCH

In another postponed game, this one on the eighteenth date, Fútbol Emotion Zaragoza ended a three-game winless streak by defeating bottom team 3-1, an O Parrulo that has accumulated ten games without winning, with nine defeats and one draw. Ortego, Dian and Rojas scored for the Zaragoza team, while Thalles scored the momentary 2-1 for the Galician team just before the break. Fútbol Emotion Zaragoza is ninth, one point from the last place that gives access to the playoffs and that Real Betis occupies with one more game.

