The captivating aroma of garsí jorovadz -the Armenian version of shawarma-, voices that fuse Spanish with a thousand-year-old oriental language and the melody of the traditional Zhurná wind instrument permeate the relaxed atmosphere of Sunday afternoon, at 1300 Armenia Street, the historic epicenter of that community of immigrants who arrived from the Caucasus and their descendants.

The profusion of typical products that attracts the public to this corner of Palermo is due to the solidarity proposal of the Vernissage Fair, a meeting held yesterday in the open with the aim of raising funds to assist the hundreds of families decimated by the conflict in Artsakh, a territory mostly inhabited by Armenians that Armenia and Azerbaijan have disputed since the implosion of the Soviet Union in the early ’90s.

The historic dispute led to an exhausting war from 1990 to 1994 and a new warlike confrontation took place between the end of September and the beginning of November 2020. The balance added to the figures of the pandemic and was devastating.

“We believe that this last challenge that God put us in the way cost us around 5,000 deaths. But, in addition, there are missing, disabled soldiers and many people displaced from Artsakh against their will. If this activity allows us to send aid to 50 families for two or three months, it would be an encouraging symbolic contribution. But I already feel very gratified by the response of the people – our countrymen or not – that I observe today ”, ponders Mher Haroutiunian, industrial engineer, musician, vice president of the Representative Association of Armenian Migrants in Argentina (ARAMA), president of the Unión Industrial de Tigre and first vice president of the Argentine-Armenian Chamber of Industry and Commerce, born in Armenia and based in Argentina for 27 years.

Behind the multifunctional leader and the row of gazebos you can see the minimal improvised stage on the sidewalk, where the stylized silhouette of the actress and dancer Muriel Mahdjoubian Rébori shines, dancing a tango with the sole company of a bandoneon player and her gaze Attentive to Vahram Ambartsoumian, a consecrated figure of classical dance at the Colón and Argentino theaters in La Plata.

Ambartsoumian was in charge of diagramming the artistic segment, which also included Arno Stepanian – a specialist dziranapogh or Armenian flute musician -, the violinist Aída Simonian and the band Rhytm and Blues Fusion led by Betina Rusceli Demirtsian.

The background music enlivens the steps of the visitors, who come and go from the food stalls decorated with the tricolor flags of Armenia and Artsakh to the sector where works by painters from the local community are exhibited. The pleasant gathering between sellers and potential clients determined to give a hand does not distinguish between ages. Curious glances multiply around the premises for the wooden pieces, just a sample button of the famous chess and nardí boards (also known as tavlí or backgammon) handcrafted in the ancestral land of this community of 100,000 people scattered. at the AMBA.

“We also offer Karas wines -produced by businessman Eduardo Eurnekian in Armenia-, the typical lavash bread, sweets such as baklava and gattá, T-shirts with allusive motifs, silverware, jewelry, children’s books, baby clothes, packaged food, kitchen aprons. , wallets, diaries and notebooks. There were many who joined this initiative ”, says Verónica Avakian, president of the Hasmig branch of the Union of Aid of Armenian Ladies HOM.

The display of products and their creators emulates Vernissage, the busiest street fair in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. Towards that distant land, framed by the slopes of the Caucasus and the always white outline of the biblical Mount Ararat, the solidarity contribution gathered on a sunny Sunday afternoon will be sent, a sketch of the Buenos Aires autumn that is just emerging.

