LaLigaSportsTV is celebrating. It is two years old. The platform created in 2019 by LaLiga to bring more than 40 live sports modalities to fans’ mobiles, tablets and televisions has successfully covered a first stage of consolidation. The challenge now ahead is to make this triumph financially profitable.

To get here, work has been done on different fronts. In the technical part, the platform and processes have been improved. In the field of content, they have increased their number and quality, which has resulted in greater user satisfaction. The sum of both has formed a key instrument for the entertainment of the fans, an open window to enjoy this show every day of the week.

“Our goal now is to continue incorporating new modalities during this season and to develop new functionalities that allow a more personalized experience for fans,” says Loreto Quintero, director of strategic projects at LaLiga.

The first year, 2019, was for “the launch of the different platforms and for the expansion of these with the aim of reaching all devices, taking the majority of the multiplatform market share,” says Alejandro Guadalajara, product manager of LaLigaSportsTV .

Thus, in March, they took off with Samsung, the brand with the largest market share in Smart TV; LG joined in October and at the end of that year AndroidTV entered (with Sony, Philips or Xiaomi). This process was developed in parallel with the promotion of different platforms. “Currently, we are present in the different video consumer screens, from the small screen with the apps mobiles to the medium through the web and the big screens of the televisions ”, relates Guadalajara. In July they released a total redesign of the application “with a different approach to accommodate all the amalgam of content” that they were broadcasting.

More than 80% of the total emissions are direct, which are concentrated in the weekend and are the most watched. In 2020 they closed with 120,000 active users per month

Content and users have been the protagonists of 2020. “The first have gone from the 200 per month that were broadcast at the beginning to a current average of 400, reaching peaks of more than 750 events per month”, estimates Guadalajara. As for the seconds: “We have focused on increasing their satisfaction, improving the robustness of the platform, speed and loading times and implementing the video quality of the events,” explains Jesús Manuel Nacimiento, technical manager of LaLigaSportsTV.

The results have been satisfactory. “The time that customers spend watching the broadcasts has doubled,” says Nacimiento. “We have been incorporating content such as reports, historical, special, especially during confinement,” says Guadalajara. Currently, video on demand represents 18.5% of total broadcasts and is complemented by 81.5% of live broadcasts, the most watched. “The engine that drives people to come is direct from their favorite sports. The peaks are at that time. Weekends are when we have the largest number of users, “he says.

Monetization, the next step

Those responsible for LaLigaSportsTV have also learned during these two years that short consumptions come mainly through mobile phones, the main gateway. And that the longest occur, above all, on television. Regarding the content that works best, Guadalajara highlights the ASOBAL Handball League, the National Futsal League, LEB Gold in basketball and the great novelty of this season, the exclusive broadcast of First Division Women’s matches that are registering some of the best audiences on the platform.

With 1.5 million registrations, more than 500,000 followers on social networks and 120,000 active users consuming content per month at the end of 2020, the strategy now is to continue growing in the number of connected devices and in viewer satisfaction. The next step “is, in the medium and long term, the monetization of this content via advertising or via direct payments by users,” Nacimiento details.

Those responsible for LaLiga have created a pioneering product. According to data from LaLiga, world revenues from the audiovisual market of these platforms are expected to reach 20% in the 2020-22 biennium. By 2026 this calculation shoots up to 50%. “In the medium and long term, we trust that the design of our platform and the knowledge we obtain from the behavior of our users will allow us to change the relationship between sports and its ecosystem of sponsors,” Quintero explains. “With data-driven activation strategies and analytics capabilities, we will give more options to modalities to improve their exposure and achieve higher sponsorship revenue,” he concludes.