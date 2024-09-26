Mash: A soldier with a machine gun escaped from the Patriot Park in the Moscow region

Police officers are searching for a 19-year-old serviceman who escaped with a weapon from Patriot Park in the Moscow region. This is reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

According to the channel, the young man is a native of Ryazan named Daniil F. He is serving in the Preobrazhensky Regiment by conscription.

It is known that the serviceman was in the multifunctional fire center, but at some point he disappeared. Now police squads have sent out descriptions of him. According to preliminary data, the soldier has a machine gun and ammunition for it.