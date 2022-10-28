Egilnitsky, a DPR fighter who was captured, spoke about the unwillingness of peace among the deputies of Ukraine

A member of the delegation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, who visited the West-1 prisoner of war camp, said that Kyiv does not need peace. About it RIA News said the released DPR fighter Vladislav Egilnitsky.

According to him, the parliamentarian, presumably from the Kharkiv region, asked the prisoners what they wanted. Hearing Mir’s answer, the woman said that Ukraine does not need peace, Ukraine needs victory. Egilnitsky considered such an attitude strange, when during the hostilities the parties do not want them to end.

On October 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was ready for negotiations with Ukraine. However, he noted, Kyiv has decided to refuse dialogue with Moscow. “The question is not about us,” the Russian leader pointed out.