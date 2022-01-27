In Ukraine, a National Guard conscript shot and killed five people, wounded five more and fled with a gun. To capture him, the Siren police operation was launched. About it reported on the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the country (MVD).

A few hours later, the serviceman was detained. A criminal case has been initiated under the article “Deliberate murder”. The perpetrator’s motives are still unknown. noted at the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine.

Among the dead is a woman

The tragedy occurred on the night of Thursday, January 27, on the territory of the Yuzhmash rocket and space plant in the city of Dnepr (until 2016 – Dnepropetrovsk). During the issuance of weapons, conscript soldier Artemy Ryabchuk, who was guarding the enterprise, opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle on the guard of the National Guard.

As writes UNIAN citing local media, two people were able to run outside and called the police and doctors.

Five people were killed and five more were injured. Among the dead is a woman, a worker at Yuzhmash. In addition, a soldier of the National Guard was wounded, he wrote on his page in Facebook Advisor to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Anton Gerashchenko.

Conscript from Odessa region

Ryabchuk managed to escape with a weapon. To catch the conscript, the Siren police operation was launched. In the morning, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Denis Monastyrsky, said that Ryabchuk had been detained.

The personnel of the units of the National Police and the National Guard were raised on alarm. The commander of the National Guard, Colonel-General Nikolai Balan, urgently left for the scene. See also Prominent lawyer dies in a swimming pool locker room in Moscow Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

Artemy Ryabchuk, born in 2001, was drafted from the city of Izmail, Odessa region. Now the investigation has to establish the cause of the incident.

“First of all, the question will be studied whether the serviceman succumbed to psychological pressure in the team. And also how he passed the medical commission, according to the conclusions of which he was granted the right to access military weapons, ”Gerashchenko wrote.

Army killings

The murder at Yuzhmash is not the first case of the execution of colleagues by military personnel. In February 2018, in the part of the Donetsk region controlled by Kiev, two marines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot four colleagues after drinking alcohol.

On October 25, 2019, in Russia, conscript soldier Ramil Shamsutdinov shot his colleagues in a military unit stationed in the Trans-Baikal Territory. Eight people were killed, two more were seriously injured, one of them fell into a coma. At the trial, the defense managed to convince the jury that Shamsutdinov committed the crime because of hazing and bullying of old-timers and officers.

The soldier was sentenced to 24.5 years in prison. He is also obliged to pay compensation to the relatives of the victims in the total amount of 9.8 million rubles. In June 2021, Shamsutdinov was transferred to the Tyumen colony.