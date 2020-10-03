A member of the armed forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) shot five people point-blank in Fizi territory in South Kivu province. It is reported by RIA News with reference to local media.

Three died, among them there is one soldier. Two more people were injured and are now being treated at a local medical center.

The attacker was arrested. The motives for his actions have not yet been reported.

In 2019, demonstrators stormed a UN peacekeeping camp near Beni, African Congo. The reason was dissatisfaction with their effectiveness. A crowd of protesters attacked one of two peacekeeping mission camps in the vicinity of the city, despite the fact that local security forces tried to disperse them with firearms.