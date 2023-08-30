The Élysée Palace confirmed on Tuesday, August 29, the death of a French soldier, which occurred a day earlier in Iraq during an anti-terrorist operation in support of the Iraqi Army. Two other French soldiers died in that country this month, one in an accident and the other during an “operational exercise.”

A member of the French special forces died on Monday August 28 in Iraq during an anti-jihadist operation, in support of the Iraqi Army, the Elysée Palace announced on Tuesday. His death brings to three the number of soldiers of the European nation killed during this month in that country.

“With deep emotion, the President of the Republic has learned of the death of Sergeant Nicolas Mazier, of the 10th Parachute Air Command, assassinated yesterday in Iraq while his unit was supporting an Iraqi unit in an anti-terrorist operation”, indicated the Presidency. in a statement, words that were replicated by Emmanuel Macron, through a message on the X platform.

For his part, Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said that France will not back down in the face of terrorism.

“The nation mourns one of its sons again today. While on a counter-terrorism mission in Iraq, Sergeant Nicolas Mazier fell under enemy fire. My condolences go out to his family, loved ones and his colleagues,” Lecornu stressed.

According to an Iraqi security source in Kirkuk, a joint operation “of Iraqi counter-terrorism forces and soldiers of the French forces stationed at the K1 base in Kirkuk was ambushed on Monday afternoon by jihadists from the self-styled Islamic State, in Salahedine province, in the Al-Aïth desert.

Other French soldiers were wounded, he added, as were three members of the Iraqi anti-terror service. According to the same source, the armed clashes lasted “more than five hours.”

“Sergeant Nicolas Mazier died for France during a mission to support the fight against terrorism in Iraq, within the framework of Operation Chammal,” confirmed the Army Chief of Staff.

Around 600 French soldiers are deployed in the region as part of Operation Chammal, the Paris component of the international coalition Inherent Resolve’s operation against Islamic State extremists, created in 2014.

“The main structure of the self-styled Islamic State persists”

After a dizzying advance in the conquest of vast territories in Iraq and neighboring Syria nearly nine years ago, the jihadist group saw its self-proclaimed “caliphate” crumble under the impact of successive offensives in those two countries.

However, last March, a senior Iraqi military official assured that the self-styled Islamic State had between 400 and 500 active fighters in Iraq.

A United Nations (UN) report published in July explained that “the anti-terrorist action of the Iraqi forces continued to cause a reduction in the activities of Daesh (Arabic acronym for the jihadist group), which, however, maintained an insurgency low intensity”.

File-View of the old city of Mosul and buildings destroyed during fighting with militants of the self-styled Islamic State, in Mosul, Iraq, on February 1, 2022. © Reuters / Khalid Al Mousily

Despite everything, the “operations” of the extremists “have slowed down in rural areas, while the frequency of attacks in urban centers has decreased,” said the same source.

According to the UN report, “the main structure of the Islamic State group persists and has between 5,000 and 7,000 members in Iraq and the Syrian Arab Republic, most of whom are fighters.”

