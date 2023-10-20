The soldier Iván Mejuto, 37, died this Thursday afternoon after the Army truck he was driving crashed on the national highway N-122 near Langa de Duero (Soria). The vehicle he was driving left the road on the right side and fell down an embankment about six meters high for reasons that the Civil Guard is still investigating. His co-pilot, Raúl Molina, 24, is admitted to the Burgos hospital in serious condition. Both, along with a large delegation, returned to Galicia after a few days of maneuvers in Zaragoza with the artillery group of the Galicia VII brigade. The N-122 is one of the most dangerous roads in Spain. The provinces of Soria and Zamora lead the rates of deaths in road accidents per 100,000 inhabitants.

The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m. this Thursday at kilometer point 244.70 of this route, towards Valladolid, near the Soria town of Langa de Duero, as reported by the Government Subdelegation in Soria. The convoy, with trucks carrying light vehicles and tanks, had left the Aragonese capital hours before bound for Galicia and was made up of up to 400 logistical and combat support units. The municipal area in which the traffic accident occurred has steep ups and downs and curves. The Soria Firefighters had to intervene to rescue the two members of the Army from the cabin, seriously affected by the impact. The mobilized medics confirmed the death of Mejuto, a regular driver of these transports and enlisted in the Army since 2006. The deceased had spent 15 days of live-fire exercises with his companions in Zaragoza. They were contemplating the return to the Figueirido military base (Pontevedra) this Friday. Raúl Molina, his co-pilot, was taken by ambulance to the Burgos Hospital.

The Army has expressed its condolences through X (formerly Twitter) for the death of its colleague. According to reports, soldier Iván Mejuto Rodríguez was assigned to the Artillery Group of the Galicia VII Brigade. “We express our most sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. Our thoughts are with all of them. RIP”, they have published. The deceased had been awarded the Bronze Cross for Consistency in Service, the Commemorative Medal of Operation Balmis for his work during the pandemic and the Cross of Military Merit with White Badge.

The N-122 highway crosses Castilla y León horizontally, from Zamora to Soria until reaching Aragón. Historically, its transformation into a highway, the A-11, has been claimed, of which there are only some sections that do not even reach half of its 567 kilometers. The N-122 has high accident rates and becomes particularly complicated in autumn and winter, with rain or fog, as well as the animals that cross the route.

