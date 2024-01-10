Home page politics

From: Lisa Mahnke

Press Split

A Ukrainian soldier is said to have destroyed four combat vehicles. It's not his first win. What is behind the sergeant's successes?

KIEV – The 79th Airborne Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted video footage on Facebook showing a single soldier destroying four armored fighting vehicles. The sub-sergeant Andrii G., known as “Sedoy”, is said to have 22 pieces of destroyed equipment on his personal balance sheet. The material is part of a large number of reports about heavy Russian losses in the Ukraine war.

“The other day the enemy made another attempt to break through the defensive formations of the Taurian paratroopers, using five units of armored fighting vehicles and infantry for the attack,” the accompanying message said. “We understood that the enemy would most likely attempt a breakthrough. We were prepared. I was already at the spot waiting for the enemy,” Sedoy said.

The Ukrainian’s view: “We were prepared”

Aerial reconnaissance initially discovered a tank and a BMP infantry fighting vehicle that Sedoy is said to have taken out. Then, according to the sergeant major, other vehicles followed.

“I hit two more vehicles, destroying them and stopping the offensive. It was a significant offensive because five units with equipment – Holy crap! I destroyed four of them; one remained, which was killed with other weapons,” Sedoy reported.

Soldier explains success with drones: “Aerial reconnaissance detects the enemy”

By associated video First you see a close-up of a drone, then the fire on the combat vehicles and ammunition, probably a grenade attached to a drone that falls on one of the vehicles. This is followed by an explosion. The Ukrainian troops “burned the enemy’s equipment on the field; most of the enemy infantry was killed.”

While the war officially began in 2022, there had been conflict in Ukraine since 2014. © picture alliance/dpa | —

The paratrooper emphasized the role of drones: “Aerial reconnaissance detects the enemy and provides the most information about him, since the equipment cannot be heard from a distance of two kilometers.” And in fact, both Ukraine and Russia have increasingly used drones in the past for reconnaissance, but also as a means of combat. However, reports of high losses in the recent past were not uncommon, especially on the Russian side.