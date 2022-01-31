Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

For astronomy lovers, there are many lovely phenomena to read about while waiting to be seen in the sky. One of these phenomena is what the large sunspot AR2936 produced a mean solar glow (M1) and possibly the glow emitted an emission that could cause the aurora lights.

According to the Astronomical Society in Jeddah, the spot grew rapidly to become one of the largest active regions in the 25th solar cycle, as it doubled its size 4 times in just 48 hours.

Many observers in the Arab world are interested in following up on the astronomical phenomena that illuminate the sky, and make them produce distinctive and exquisite forms that are likely to be watched by large numbers.

What does solar emission mean?

This sunspot currently produces a small Class C glow every 4 or 5 hours, and due to its size, it is an easy target for solar filter telescopes as it contains many dark cores larger than Earth, and the entirety extends more than 100,000 km across the surface of the Sun so this spot Ideal for projection techniques.