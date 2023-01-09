The proposal of the local deputy Aurelia Leal is worth noting so that the The Health Sector, the DIF System and the UAS make specialists available in response to the traumas left behind by the violent events of “Black Thursday”.

There are many citizens who are still fearful of the drug blockades, the shootings, and the chaos that reigned throughout the state due to the activity of organized crime.

The stories told by the inhabitants of the urban area, as well as those of the rural area, are horrifying.

Many were violently robbed of their cars. and many also those who lived closely the clashes between the vandals and the police.

In culiacan a rarefied atmosphere is still felt, because the citizens have not been able to overcome the facts. Congress must see how society is served to achieve recovery.

We recommend you read: