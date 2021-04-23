W.hen they would at least wake up and then hop outside the door. But it often works like sleeping dogs moving their legs in a dream: wildly acted inwardness without seeing what is happening outside. The complaints about jogging are increasing (the complaints about jogging too, but should people get fat and go crazy at home?). The moving ignore that. They talk on the phone while jogging. They whistle while jogging. You write text messages while jogging. You push the stroller jogging into the rush hour traffic at the motorway slip road or from the bridge into the Spree.

You can hear Billie Eilish, Shindy or the late Beethoven jogging. You listen to a hoarse motivational speaker who reveals what sinuous lines you have to rush to the top, otherwise the career grim reaper (on the electric scooter) will pick you up. Four of them jog side by side on the world’s narrowest forest path, trample the daisy, scare the fungus and traumatize the hedgehog. While jogging, you gasp and talk about investments, real estate, inflation and illusion. They rattle and groan, spit and cough. They don’t do that until you walk past them. They don’t do that if you’ve already passed them. They only do that at the same height so that you can see and feel it.