Specialists have developed a social and psychological security prescription, which any family must follow when discovering the addiction of one of its members, the most important of which is to inform the competent authorities for the care and rehabilitation of addicts immediately, in order to treat them from this scourge in complete secrecy, and at the same time benefit from the text of Article (43) in not Initiating a criminal case against them, as well as not spreading the news of addiction (a son or daughter) among relatives, to preserve his social position, and at the same time working to enhance the addicted person’s self-confidence, support him morally, help him quit addiction, and get out of the crisis without exposure to introversion. and shyness.

In detail, the Deputy Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department in Fujairah Police, Lt. Col. Khaled Rashid Al-Saadi, stressed the need not to respond to social media channels that seek to promote drugs, noting that families should follow up on the behavior of their children in order to protect them from bad companions, and return home at late times. And investing summer vacation in useful practices and hobbies.

He said that the Fujairah Police General Command launched a campaign under the name “Let’s protect our children from drugs”, targeting youth, families and the local community, with the aim of enhancing community awareness of the causes, negative effects of drugs and the severe consequences of drug abuse and its effects on the health of the addict.

Al-Saadi explained that the campaign coincides with the World Anti-Drug Day, and within the index of the prevalence of security awareness, limiting the spread of drugs, preventing this scourge, raising awareness about its causes, informing the public about legal, penal and educational aspects, and the importance of family and community members’ cooperation with the security services in reporting. For the abuser to rehabilitate him for treatment in complete secrecy.

For his part, the head of the Media and Public Relations Department, Captain Muhammad Hassan Al-Basri, stated that the Fujairah Police General Command is implementing the campaign activities and programs through social media channels and platforms, radio and television and awareness lectures, while adhering to the precautionary precautionary measures to limit the emerging corona virus (Covid- 19).

The General Command of the Fujairah Police called on everyone who fell into the clutches of drugs to communicate with the Anti-Narcotics Department for treatment in complete secrecy and to benefit from the text of Article (43) of Federal Law No. (14) of 1995, to combat narcotics and psychotropic substances, which states (“No The criminal case against the abuse of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, if the abuser, his spouse, or one of his relatives up to the second degree, submits an application to the addiction treatment unit, the Public Prosecution, or the police, requesting his deposit for treatment with the unit, and he is deposited with the unit until the unit decides to release him. .

For her part, the social worker, Noura Abdullah, identified the correct method for the family to deal with one of its addicted members, by informing the competent authorities for the care of addicts and their immediate rehabilitation, stressing that the sooner the family acts properly towards members of its addicted family, by seeking medical help And joining a specialized addiction treatment center, including detoxification and psychotherapy programs, helped the addicted son overcome addiction easily, and spare him the catastrophic effects of addiction that may put him at risk of death.

The families demanded, upon discovering the addiction of one of their members, not to wait for the addicted person (son or daughter) to take the decision to treat himself, and for them to intervene quickly to save him, take that decision, and inform the concerned authorities to treat him, given that the addict often cannot take this decision himself.

In turn, the professor of psychiatry at the Faculty of Medicine at Ras Al Khaimah University, a consultant psychiatrist at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, Dr. Talaat Matar, confirmed that addiction is usually at an early age, during adolescence, as its beginning is often smoking, then moves to the experience of drug abuse and effects psychoactive substances, such as heroin, cocaine and other deadly substances.

He explained that the adolescence period during which the young man is affected by his friends and those around him more than his parents, as the relationship with his parents is often tense and unstable, due to his desire to prove himself, and the large number of free time that he exploits incorrectly in the search for false and temporary happiness, through abuse.

He stressed the need for rapid intervention by the addict’s family, by informing the competent authorities to deal with him in a proper manner that will save his life from danger, in addition to confidentiality and not exposing the addict in front of society, so that he can return to social life with high confidence that enables him not to relapse, or return. addictive again.

transcend the pain

Professor of Psychiatry at the Faculty of Medicine at Ras Al Khaimah University and a consultant psychiatrist at Ras Al Khaimah Hospital, Dr. Talaat Matar, stated that the addicted person, over time, needs larger doses of the substance that the body used to take as a result of the body’s addiction to it, adding that the addict reaches the stage of no During which he can stop using narcotic substances at his own will, due to the difficulty of overcoming the physical pain, and feeling tired, as a result of withdrawal symptoms of these substances from the body

social shyness

The social worker, Noura Abdullah, called on the family that includes an addict not to give him money for any pretext, whether for study or other excuses that the addict makes in order to get money to continue buying drugs and psychotropic substances, which they are now getting through promotion, Through social media channels, in malicious ways that parents may not feel.

She emphasized to family members not to spread the news of one of her children’s addiction among family and relatives, so as not to completely destroy the social status of the addict, which may expose him to frustration and a feeling of loss of confidence towards the family and shame, which may lead him to introversion or social exclusion even after treatment.

