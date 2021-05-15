Our country is going through a serious economic crisis. Unemployment, the retirement system, and health coverage are involved in this concept. Unemployment and informal employment exceed registered employment. The retirement system, with 30 years of minimum contributions, has 2/3 of retirees who did not reach that limit and retired accessing pension moratorium plans.

Being in the informal sector implies not being able to access assistance plans with permanent social coverage. And we must add inconveniences that SMEs have to hire and, if applicable, lay off their dependents. The costs of contributions and dismissals are usually very onerous for them and this has two consequences: they do not take employees and they take employees in the informal sector.

The proposal is to implement the “Social Monotax” valid for two years. In this period it is assumed that the economy will recover and at the end of it the mechanism may be reviewed. With an emphasis on SMEs, the proposal is for this segment of the economy. Previous classification by number of employees, they can hire dependents under the “Social Monotax”.

For example, hiring employees under the terms of category “B” of the current Monotax, the cost of which would be borne by the employer. For this, one of the components of that category should be reassigned, leaving it as follows: Unemployment Fund, 440.46. Pension Contribution, 1,109.51. Obra Social Contribution, 1,408.77. Total, 2,958.74.

In this way, they could produce more formal jobs, improve social coverage, help reach the years of service to retire and improve the coffers of the retirement system. The unemployment fund would work as the construction system currently does.

Hector R. Moranio

[email protected]

Voices, claims and expectations of retirees

Being a retired teacher of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires since 2008 by the Special Teaching Law No. 24,016, with 82% Mobile, according to a firm and consented judgment won on February 22, 2006. After many years of requesting that they pay automatically They did, but with “serious deficiencies”, because they are always wrong in their favor in “Complex Procedures of the ANSeS” when they liquidate my retirement assets.

They discount a charge that is, instead of paying 4 charges, they pay three and also discount a Social Work -OBSBA-, to which I never belonged, in addition to PAMI. In the ANSeS they say to ask for a turn at 130. There is a recording where it says to do it online and there is a sign saying to return at 24 hours and at 24 hours the same thing happens. It is never awarded. I worked 43 years morning, noon and night to have a good time when I retired and that is the least of it. Approach the ANSeS so that they can solve it without an impossible shift.

Alice E. Tucc1

DNI .: 4,751,358

By definition, the Alimentary Card, granted by the ANSeS, is a comprehensive food supplement policy, within the Plan Argentina Contra el Hambre, it does not serve to extract cash, it could only be used to purchase food from the basic basket, excluding alcoholic beverages. However, due to some failure of implementation and control, it is used to buy other items, which are not food, it would be convenient for the Ministry in charge to correct it.

Jose Luis Villaveirán

[email protected]

Since the end of 2019, I was retired from the Municipality of Lomas de Zamora due to advanced age from a department of Culture. As a plant agent, he earned $ 23,000, a low salary. I have already communicated my retirement after 16 years of activity. I received a retirement advance of $ 13,000, insufficient amount to live, while the Social Security Institute of the Province processes my retirement, which I consider insufficient, which is leading me to go into debt due to the negligence of this Provincial body that has delays in retirement procedures and negligence manifested by him and the employer, who very loosely retires knowing the situation of this inefficient provisional body.

Yes, of course, the pandemic complicated everything, not this, which has been behind for years in the paperwork. If the invisible virus doesn’t kill me, my debts kill me.

Luis C. Letizia

[email protected]

Good men and women of my country, I want to alert you to the “war” declared by the cynics. The Fernández government, which is what we have, is said to be an equality government, where the Fernández collects a huge salary paid by the National Treasury for their function, in addition to receiving close to two million pesos for their privileged retirement as a former president and the widow’s pension for the other privileged retirement, also as the former president of her late husband, this retroactive to the moment the process began and without paying taxes.

While most retired “equal” widows do not earn much more than $ 30,000, – for both assets. Health personnel who risk their lives minute by minute are not protected by urgently vaccinating them, as well as the elderly or the prevalent sick, while clowns are armed with clandestine vaccinations to vaccinate them, because they are friends (or did they pay? ?), total, for Fernández, professor in law, it is not a crime to sneak into the line, the poor professor believes that this line is the same as the one in the cinema.

Are the average salaries and pensions that Argentines receive for good, are they equal to what those morondanga cynics charge? We are still waiting for the millions of vaccines that they promised us, let’s get ready, this war with them is going to be long and hard, let’s get our pans ready, which are the weapons that affect them the most. Government of equality?

Rafael E. Madero [email protected] I want to express my total rejection of the majority of political opinion-makers when they speak of the millions of people that the State must support and include retirees in the same bag.

But when I speak of retirees, I mean “true retirees.” I am not talking about those who without having contributed and by a populist and irresponsible decision allowed them to obtain their retirement. Nor to the privileged retirements obtained by having held a political office for a few years and then can obtain such a sacred benefit.

The “true retirees” are those who contributed more than 30 years and when they reach retirement age they receive what they entrusted to the State for years. That’s why I don’t think it’s fair to frame retirements as a favor that the State does to those who receive them, saying that “millions of people get paid from the State.”

The state is only giving them back what is theirs. Another issue is whether what they charge is fair.

Alfredo Mansur

[email protected]

