The Sharjah Child Safety Administration warned of the dangers of children interacting with strangers and the importance of being careful with the gifts they offer them, during a social experiment organized by the administration in Kashasha Park, in cooperation with the Sharjah Police General Command, in which 37 children participated in a safe and controlled environment, with full commitment to protecting children. Their privacy. The experiment aimed to enhance awareness among children and parents of the dangers of dealing with strangers, establish the concept of personal safety in children, and provide them with the necessary skills to confront dangerous situations, ensuring a safe environment in which children grow away from any potential threats or dangers.

The results revealed that only one child out of 37 (2.7%) expressed reservations about responding to the offer of free ice cream from a stranger, in exchange for accompanying him into the cart, while 36 of the children, representing (97.3%) of them, responded to that offer. This indicates an urgent need to enhance awareness among young people about this vital issue.

The social experiment aimed to highlight the importance of raising children’s awareness and educating them on how to deal with unsafe situations, including talking to strangers, as the Child Safety Administration seeks to motivate parents, teachers, and the entire community to work together to raise the level of awareness and enhance educational programs that ensure the safety of young people.

The experiment was conducted in a public park crowded with families, which gave the scenario a realistic and appropriate character, as a friendly ice cream seller addressed all the children who came to him to buy ice cream, and tempted them with free ice cream in exchange for entering his cart. The disturbing results of the experiment showed that the vast majority of children responded to the offer without hesitation, highlighting the urgent need to teach children how to act safely and responsibly in such situations.

In the context of the social experiment, the Child Safety Administration indicated that a child’s response to requests from strangers in daily life may be an indicator of the ease with which he can be exploited by strangers via the Internet and social media. When a child shows a willingness to accept requests from strangers face to face, this increases the possibility of his being exposed to electronic exploitation attempts that may lead to multiple risks, including exposure to psychological or physical abuse, which negatively affects his psychological, mental and social health, delays his academic achievement, and requires intensive therapeutic interventions. To address these effects