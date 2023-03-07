Why not throw to the wind, like a message in a bottle, a social business idea capable of turning the climate battle upside down, calling for justice and driving regeneration, and hope that someone picks it up and sets off? Ideas have their moment. This occurred to me in 2017 and surely to more people. At that time, the Trial of the Century was starting in the United States, with a group of 21 young people, sponsored by the organization ‘Our Children’s Trust’, suing the Trump administration for climate inaction. It was still early days for a social enterprise to emerge from that idea, however. He was in the phase of spearhead activism, one that envisions social change on the other side of the vast ocean. Today things have changed: climate lawsuits are multiplying, the global movement for climate justice has expanded its radius of action. Now, when the mainland is waiting on the near horizon, social enterprises enter and manufacture change like bread.

71% of emissions since 1988 are linked to just 100 companies, most from the fossil fuel industry

It is the moment and also the argument. Yes, we are all responsible for the climate crisis, but by no means equally. The countries of the Global North have “developed” by burning fossil fuels at full range, so our historical responsibility is much greater; while the countries of the Global South, subject to eternal colonialism, languish in vulnerability to the devastating impacts already present and irreversible. In reality, it is a question of inequalities, which are increasing: since the pandemic, the wealth of the 10 richest men has doubled, while the income of 99% of humanity has deteriorated. They are the wealthiest people, the ones that pollute the most, due to the hyper-consumption of energy and resources, and a billionaire comes to emit a million times more greenhouse gases than the average person.

In business terms, the 71% of emissions since 1988 they have been linked to just 100 companies, most of them in the fossil fuel industry. An industry that since the end of the 1970s knew precisely about the global warming that the continued burning of oil, coal and gas would produce, the heart of its business model, decided to continue doing so, more and more each year, covering everything with denialism, ‘retardationism’, greenwashing and all the vile strategies at his fingertips. They could have become renewable energy and efficiency companies, they were on time and they had the resources. For a handful of billions of dollars they didn’t. Who then has to pay the climate bill?

Against those (ir)responsible for the climate crisis

Without further ado, here is the transformative business idea: specialized legal advice and crowdfunding (collective microfinancing) to litigate against the elderly (ir)responsible for the climate crisis; based on human and constitutional rights to a healthy environment, a dignified life and a habitable planet for present and future generations.

Such a social enterprise could be named, for example, “CrowdClimaT – Crowdfunding Climate LiTigation” or its equivalent in other languages. Yes, I admit it, the name can be improved. The plaintiffs (beneficiaries) would be the holders of said rights, no more and no less than all of humanity, and, on their behalf, the people most affected by inaction and climate injustice: youth groups and citizen platforms, particularly those already in active mobilization.

The defendants, perpetrators or moral culprits have already been mentioned: the fossil industry. But also the entire chain of hypocrisy at its side: large corporations, banks and governments at all levels that have lied or failed in their commitments as signatories of vital climate pacts, such as the Paris Agreement, the Pact of Mayors or the famous (for misleading) “net zero” targets. Physics does not understand deception, neither do human rights.

The promoting team that would make it happen would operate in activist entrepreneurship, demonstrating excellent skills and contacts in the fields of environmental law and communication; building relationships with allied change agents such as NGOs that they work in the same line. a platform of crowdfunding Designed by and for the theme, with integrated online advisory tools, it would constitute a relevant technological asset, although easy and cheap to implement.

A proven business model would guarantee economic viability through income from the services described: a fixed rate and/or a percentage of the collection of the crowdfunding for the preparations and the rest via commission to the success of the litigation. Because these judgments are beginning to prosperand precedent to precedent, the stat will make this trident profitable.

He crowdfunding It will not only provide start-up funding but, above all, broad social support and media coverage, with corresponding wheel-spinning marketing. Collaborators in other countries, knowing the applicable local legislation, will make the scalability global. The idea is for the model to grow, with independent companies working in a network, each one in its place and context; but exchanging good practices to scale impact.

As important cases are won and significant funds for damages are obtained, a portion may be allocated to regenerative projects that restore degraded ecosystems, ‘renature’ our world and ‘relocate’ our economies; generating resilience and expanding equity. Taking care of life, in short.

Jesus Iglesias Saugar is Ambassador of the European Climate Pact in NBSCLIMATE.

