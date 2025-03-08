03/08/2025



Updated at 09: 04h.





Mallorca is one of the Mediterranean jewels. Its paradisiacal beaches, its climate Enviable and its quality of life has made it a destination for both tourists and for those who decide to settle on the island. Therefore, it is not surprising that it is a Meeting point For people from different nationalities who seek to enjoy their culturehis gastronomy and his tranquillity. However, not everything is idyllic for those who live there. In that sense, Vedat Muriqi, Kosovar striker of the RCD Mallorca, has been clear when pointing out What least likesIsland in an interview in ‘IB3’, the public entity of RadioTelevision of the Balearic Islands.

“First, what I don’t like, foreigners, although I am a foreigner,” said the player, making clear his position on this subject. But his criticism was not addressed to all foreign, but those who They take a long time on the island without making the effort to learn Spanish.

The player explained that he understands the Initial adaptation difficulties When someone arrives in a new country: “I understand if you have arrived a year or two years ago, and it costs you and such, everything perfect.” However, it considers that it is not justifiable that there are people who They have been in Spain for a decade and continue without speaking the language. “I do not like foreigners who do not speak Spanish, who live here many years ago,” said striker Kosovar.

His criticism was especially focused on those who, despite having a privileged economic positionThey have not shown interest in learning the language. “But you have been 10 million in the bank for 10 years, you have a 10 million house, because you have to learn Spanish,” he said.









The effort to learn a language

To show what, under his criteria, he must do, the athlete related his own experience when he arrived in Spain to defend the colors of Mallorca. As he said, despite the fact that his first stay on the island was brief, He struggled to learn the language From the first moment. “I had time to have exams a couple of months,” he explained.

“When I came here, I came to have given four months, I was alone and lived in a hotel,” he confessed. But, far from considering it a burden, striker Kosovar took off his free time To improve your language mastery. “I had a lot of time and did online exams,” he recalled. But in addition to his academic dedication, he also highlighted the importance of practice without being wrong: “Then I am a bit scoundrel too and if I fail I do not care.”

For Muriqi, the key to learning quickly is Interaction with native speakers and constant correction. “I like to correct me people,” he explained, ensuring that it was thanks to that attitude that managed to improve his Spanish in a short time.