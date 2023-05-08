Sam Messinaa 26-year-old businessman, suffered a stroke after sneezing while closing his office in the United States.

The experience led him to see life with a new perspective and he is now working on setting up a charity that focuses on providing support and resources to people who have suffered a brain injury.

He man sneezed and felt a pain in his head. “I felt like I had been shot in the head,” she told the New York Post.

According to Messina, the accident gave him a bigger purpose in life. Before he was focused on his career and personal success, but after the accident, he realized that there are more important things than that. He wants to help people and make a real difference in their lives.

During your recovery, Sam battled depression and anxiety, but he received a lot of support from his family and friends. Now, with his new perspective, he is determined to make a difference in the lives of others and provide support for those who have suffered brain injuries.

His charity is in the process of being set up and he hopes it can help many people who are dealing with brain injuries and traumatic injuries in general.

Since the story broke, Sam has received many messages of support and thanks on social media. Many people have shared their own brain injury stories and praised his dedication to helping others.