The Emirates Foundation for School Education said that all employees in public schools, including teachers, administrative and operational cadres, will move to work under the umbrella of the Foundation, as it is the authority responsible for the operational operations associated with government schools throughout the country.

She emphasized that the employees’ contracts, as they are with all their financial allocations and job rank, have been transferred to the Emirates School for School Education, provided that new contracts will be issued to them in the name of the institution after the end of their current contracts.

Non-national employees will also continue their work according to the current residency visa until its expiry date and transfer it upon renewal to the Emirates Foundation. The Foundation’s staff consists of 69 different nationalities, 70 percent of whom are women.

In the introductory guide for its employees, the Foundation said that it will work to prepare employees to help them join smoothly to the new institution’s work environment to achieve the desired goals, pointing out that workers in public schools will not change their duties until the end of the current academic year in order to ensure the progress of the educational process, and students are not affected. . It also designated a transition team leader from the ministry to the institution in each department.

The headquarters of the institution, which it described as a “second home” for employees, is located in the ministry’s office in Dubai, in addition to five offices spread across the country: the teacher training center in Ajman, the Khalifa City building in Abu Dhabi, and the educational district building in Al Ain, Sharkia and Ras Al Khaimah.

She explained that the decision to establish the Emirates Foundation comes in line with the country’s ambitious future plans that are based on the quality of the educational output, and the need for it to have the best knowledge and skills to continue the uniqueness of the country in various fields, in addition to the growing need to reach the educational field in an effective way that ensures closing some gaps and addressing some points to ensure Reaching expectations in the educational system.

The Foundation will, according to its independent powers, enhance the efficiency of the federal government education sector, provide school education within the framework of the state’s general policy, develop strategies and plans for teaching and learning operations and student care programs, in addition to operating, managing and establishing government schools and kindergartens throughout the emirates of the state. As for the Ministry’s tasks, it will focus on organizing and formulating policies and legislation, in addition to issuing institutional and professional licenses, preparing curriculum development, quality assurance and monitoring schools. The relationship between the ministry and the institution will be complementary, and contribute to achieving a separation between the organizational supervisory work of the ministry and the institution’s operational processes.

The Foundation pays great attention to employees, believing in the necessity of creating a happy and enjoyable work environment. So I put together a questionnaire to identify employees’ hobbies, the books they like to read, the sport they prefer to play, and the change they aspire to in the work environment.

She explained to the employees that each of them is an important member of the family of the Foundation’s team, and their support is important during this transitional phase to ensure a smooth and successful start, noting that this is achieved through their positivity and cooperation with the competent teams and leaders of the transition teams, following general advice and showing a high degree of responsibility.

The remote work policy will remain as it is, while following all relevant directives and guidelines issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources.

New journey

Her Excellency Jameela Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public Education, said in her speech addressed to the “family members of the Emirates Foundation for School Education”, that a new journey had begun with sincere efforts and professional experiences that are greatly appreciated and proud. She said that the family of the Foundation was found to be a help and support for students in their various educational stages, as they are the focus of work and the top priorities, and their future is the motive, the engine, and the ultimate goal of the institution. She indicated that she is confident that the members of the Foundation will be a qualitative addition that will make the desired difference in the education system in the country because of their dedication, diligence and creative ideas that they can rely on to reach the aspirations of the wise leadership.

Al-Sumaiti: A Model for Distinguished Educational Governmental Work

Dr. Rabia Al-Sumaiti, Director-General of the Foundation, said that she looks forward to the constructive contributions of the employees in presenting a model for distinguished government educational work, which is based on positive strength, cooperation and dedication to perform the tasks assigned to them. She emphasized that each one of them represents an essential building block in the foundation of the institution and its educational mission, pointing out that it has full confidence in the capabilities of the employees and their high sense of responsibility for the success of the institution’s mission.