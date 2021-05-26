The Department of Education and Knowledge in Abu Dhabi revealed its plans to implement the experimental version of the smart school system, at the beginning of the next academic year, at Jabal Hafeet School in Al Ain, one of the educational partnerships schools in Abu Dhabi, as part of the department’s continuous efforts to establish a safer and more secure learning environment in schools that contribute to In raising the quality of the students’ comprehensive educational outcomes.

Through the application of this system, the department aims to raise the readiness of educational partnerships schools to proactively deal with potential cases of bullying, negative behaviors, potential health risks, and cases of non-compliance with preventive measures against the “Covid-19” virus, as the system relies on a set of programs. And interconnected systems that use the latest artificial intelligence technologies and smart solutions, to monitor movement, recognize the face and the psychological state of students, by analyzing facial expressions, managing the movement of individuals and crowds, and applications of augmented reality.

It will connect the system’s systems and software to a complex network of IP-based motion sensors, which will integrate with the surveillance camera infrastructure found at the Jebel Hafeet School.

The main value of the system lies in sensing cases before they happen, and giving those involved in the school the preference by obtaining immediate alerts in the event of sensing any negative behaviors or detecting potential bullying cases, so the situation is evaluated and measures and proactive solutions are taken that will control the situation and prevent it from developing into a case. Actual.

The Executive Director of the Educational Partnerships Sector at the Department, Kholoud Al Dhaheri, said, “The educational partnership schools model is student-centered, and that is why we are working to improve the operating environment in schools and bring about positive changes that improve students’ educational experience. Schools, by their nature, constitute a complex work system due to the multiplicity and great diversity within The community of every school, and in the midst of this environment, we cannot be complacent in ensuring the health, safety and well-being of our students. The application and integration of modern technologies enhanced by artificial intelligence is an ideal option for developing the school environment, especially in terms of its high operational efficiency and availability.

Based on the success of the pilot version of the smart school system at Jebel Hafeet School, the department plans to gradually expand the implementation of the system in the 15 schools of educational partnerships that it supervises in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, starting from the middle of the 2021/2022 school year.

This system ensures that the school operates within the highest standards of security, health and safety, in addition to ensuring its compliance with the manual of school reopening policies in Abu Dhabi. From an operational and administrative point of view, the system will employ the latest facial recognition techniques to detect unauthorized individuals entering the school building, in addition to managing records The presence of students, teachers and staff when entering and leaving the school.

• The smart school provides a school environment that enhances safety and security, and plans to activate it in partnership schools.





