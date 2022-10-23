The Director of the Human Resources Information System Department at the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Assem Al-Awadi, announced that the authority has developed a package of new services through its smart application, FAHR, that directly benefits the employees of ministries and federal entities.

Al-Awadi pointed out that the latest services that were introduced on the smart application are an evaluation service for the performance of new employees during the trial period, in addition to the services of “electronic signature on contracts and ministerial decisions, viewing their work contracts, signing them electronically, and recording missed attendance and departure, And the issuance of the electronic work card”, in addition to the service of requesting remote work on Friday, which is in line with the flexibility granted by the legislator to certain categories of employees to work remotely on this day.