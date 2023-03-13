Abu Dhabi Police has launched a “smart robot” at the Traffic and Patrols Directorate to provide distinguished proactive services to customers within the employment and development of future technology, as well as its participation in awareness and digital traffic education.

The Deputy Director of the Central Operations Sector, Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al-Humairi, explained that the robot allows customers and auditors to familiarize themselves with the procedures and documents necessary for their various transactions by providing satisfactory answers to them. It is also used in raising awareness by displaying digital traffic videos and responding to public inquiries.

He stated that the robot contributes to the strategic objectives of the Abu Dhabi Police and enhances readiness for the future to accomplish security and police tasks, and accelerate the adoption of these advanced technological applications in various sectors, pointing out that it will be found in the Customer Happiness Center of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate as a contribution to strengthening the leadership of the UAE regionally and globally in global competitiveness indicators. .