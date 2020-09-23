Caution has triumphed. The Ethics Council advises against proof of immunity for the time being. In doing so, he shows prudence and underlines that the clever guidelines for dealing with the pandemic – weighing up and proportionality – are not empty phrases. You are the right response to reality.

A reality in which a virus has ruined all certainties with unpredictable force. Right and wrong are relative, the coordinates are constantly shifting. The Ethics Council, like many parts of society, is divided. “We really struggled,” says the chairwoman. Despite differing opinions, the result was great common sense.

The Ethics Council did not want to give the green light for evidence that could do more harm than good. Instead, he has asked for more clarification regarding antibody tests. Pointed to the special needs in old people’s and nursing homes. The signal: there is room for maneuver beyond additional bureaucracy. A smart approach.

Too complex a state of affairs

And the words of the Ethics Council are downright beneficial in a polarized world in which seemingly omniscient people exchange murderous arguments in 280 Twitter characters. “The state of affairs is more complex than we imagined,” admits the committee. And highlights the “deep ethical conflict” that the crisis brings with it.

This conflict between the protection of life and the restriction of fundamental rights persists. Large and small things will have to be weighed up again and again. Because even an immunity card would not release anyone from the obligation to wear a mask or to keep their distance.

Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn has proven wise with the decision to have the Ethics Council work out a political basis for argumentation. Because, as they emphasize, the experts do not create a track through which politics “only has to drive as a locomotive”. You set the course. And turnouts can be changed if the path you have chosen turns out to be wrong. The Ethics Council did justice to reality with this result.