The United Arab Emirates has managed to achieve advanced health achievements in recent years, especially in the last two years, despite the spread of the Corona epidemic, and the great challenges it has added to the general reality of all countries of the world.

In addition, the country’s health institutions have achieved remarkable distinction in the field of using advanced technological technologies in diagnosing and treating diseases, based on their orientations aimed at transforming into a knowledge economy, and promoting innovation and creativity.

And recently, and in a new health achievement recorded for the national health system, the Ministry of Health and Community Protection launched the experimental phase of an intelligent system that diagnoses pulmonary tuberculosis at high speed, with an accuracy of up to 98 percent, using the latest artificial intelligence technology, in a way that immunizes society from infectious diseases, and contributes to reducing Government expenditures on health facilities, medical teams and diagnostic devices, and promotes the use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in services that improve the health of community members.

The Ministry of Health, which has recently obtained, as the first government agency in the world, the global accreditation certificate in innovation management, achieves the Platinum category, which is the highest degree in the evaluation categories for the certificate, and confirms, through its use of a smart system for diagnosing pulmonary tuberculosis, its successful investment in advanced technologies, And the high degree of qualification and skill of its medical staff, and its high commitment to international standards for managing innovation that enhances health care services and establishes the country’s position in global competitiveness indicators.

The state’s health institutions had a remarkable presence using modern technology tools and artificial intelligence techniques that strengthened the idea of ​​a virtual doctor, in detecting disease cases, assessing their health status and taking the necessary measures with them. Now that the state is entering the second fifty years of its life, it is seeking, through the Ministry of Health and Community Development, to embark on a more prosperous future for the health and medical sector, with strategic plans and specific work programs that enhance the state’s position, competitiveness, its ability to adapt and prepare for global health changes.

The Ministry also affirms that, during the next fifty years, it will work on a package of projects that are based on the technologies of the next generation of the fourth industrial revolution and artificial intelligence, and to promote smart services without human intervention, and to provide specialized medical services based on modern medical sciences, such as genomics and nanotechnology, including It contributes to a major health boom based on the latest findings of medicine and science at the global level, keeps abreast of changes, and faces global health challenges, within an incubating environment for innovators and talents.

* From the “News of the Hour” bulletin issued by the Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research.