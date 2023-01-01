The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education, and a number of its strategic partners in the field of tourism and hospitality, announced the completion of the first smart geographic map to support the access of people of determination to 296 facilities equipped to receive them at the level of Abu Dhabi in various sectors, which cover Abu Dhabi Island and its environs. Al Ain Region, and Al Dhafra Region, of which 206 are educational facilities, which can be accessed in the emirate, and all data is continuously updated through the Zayed Higher Organization.

The maps allow residents and tourists to find all the services and tourist attractions that provide services for people of determination throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The facilities listed on the map and ready to receive people of determination include 206 inclusive schools for people of determination, 12 tourist facilities, 35 hotels of various categories, three mosques, three higher education facilities, seven shopping centers, seven cultural venues, seven restaurants, two hospitals, and 15 Public garden.

This initiative comes from the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination in line with its strategy and continuous efforts, in coordination and cooperation with the concerned institutions, including the Emirates Foundation for School Education, to make Abu Dhabi an accessible and friendly city for people of determination, as the Foundation began developing the smart map at the beginning of 2022, with the aim of enhancing The status of the emirate is friendly to people of determination, contributing to access to all facilities equipped to receive them at the level of the emirate, which helps families and parents to reach those facilities that are suitable for their children.

This feature will allow people of determination and their parents to search for services that can be accessed directly via Google Maps, and to know the facilities inside the place before visiting it.

The Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization, Abdullah Abdul-Aali Al-Humaidan, affirmed that people of determination represent a basic pillar of development in society, as they constitute a contributing element in various sectors, with their strong will and superior and qualitative capabilities, which are harnessed to advance their aspirations and provide them with incentives through By presenting and implementing initiatives capable of meeting their needs, in line with the strategy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi for People of Determination, and the National Policy for People of Determination.

He pointed out that the UAE is an inspiring model in supporting and facilitating environmental preparation for various groups of people of determination, given its keenness to adopt advanced solutions and provide everything that supports their full societal integration.

For his part, the Executive Director of the Foundation’s Support Services Sector, Nafie Ali Al Hammadi, confirmed that the Foundation, in cooperation with various strategic partners, aims to provide an inclusive and empowering community system for people of determination in all sectors, explaining that Zayed Higher Organization will be responsible for entering all the information received. of tourist facilities and places, and will maintain this map as an ongoing project, while continuing to add information permanently, according to developments that occur.

He pointed out that choosing the “Google” platform is given that 70% of smartphone owners use it to get directions, search for addresses, and see tourist attractions, and it can be accessed through various types of smartphones, desktop computers, laptops, and tablets.