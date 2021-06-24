Al-Futtaim Healthcare Group received 3 awards from the Asia Healthcare Award for: Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility for the healthcare sector in the UAE, Best Field Hospital and Best Performance in Management and Dealing with Coronavirus Patients for the year 2020, awarded by Asia Healthcare Corporation

Dr. Haider Saeed Al Yousef, Group General Manager, said that “Al-Futtaim Healthcare” won the award for its rapid response in securing the first field hospital in Dubai to care for cases infected with the emerging coronavirus in March of last year, and the opening of the first vehicle-based “Corona” examination center in the emirate Dubai in March 2020 also, and providing superior health care for cases of coronavirus infection in the field hospital during the height of the pandemic. It was announced by Dr. Haider about the continuation of the vaccination campaign in the clinics of Health Hub and Xavi with the Pfizer-Biontech vaccine for those interested in the target groups in the country within the national vaccination campaign. He also stated that the Al-Futtaim Group has finished vaccinating more than 95% of the employees in its offices, in preparation for reaching its goal of vaccinating 100% of the employees within weeks.

On the sidelines of the Arab Health Exhibition, he stated that the group provides excellent health care through its “Health Hub” and Xavi platform, which includes more than 14 clinics, indicating that it plans to expand in “Health Hub” and Xavi clinics at the local and regional levels during the next two years, by launching a number of Multispecialty clinics, specialized medical centers and a hospital.

He drew Dr. Haider pointed out that the group recently launched an innovative smart doctor service to provide integrated digital health solutions to its customers everywhere, and connect patients with doctors and advanced healthcare experts through smart applications. He explained that the new service combines human and digital interaction to enhance the effectiveness of medical care services, and provide more personalized and accurate treatments in diagnosing diseases through specialist doctors, drug delivery service, chronic disease management, and continuous care in the clinic and remotely.

He continued: The smart doctor service provides the ability to examine patients remotely to improve the quality of health care for patients, whether they are at home or workplace, where a communication device is sent to the patient before the consultation, so that the treating doctor from his clinic performs a comprehensive examination of vital signs, chest, eye and ear , comprehensive electrocardiogram, and others remotely using smart technology.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

