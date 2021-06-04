Three citizen students at Nashiat Al Dhaid Center have created a smart device to protect drivers from the creeping sand and ensure their safety on external roads in the event of sand storms. and studies.

The project was implemented by students Sultan Rashid Al Tunaiji, Muhammad Ali Al Ketbi and Rashid Seif Al Tunaiji, within three months. They presented the project during the Science, Technology and Innovation Festival, which was previously organized by the Ministry of Education to support innovative students in all schools of the country.

The students emphasized in the presentation that the reason for choosing the project idea is to contribute to supporting the safety of motorists on external roads in desert areas that suffer from sand accumulations as a result of sandstorms, which constitute an obstacle to traffic flow and may lead to accidents.

The presentation stated that the materials used in the implementation of the project, special panels, smart systems, and energy sources, noting that the project consists of three systems, including the creeping sand detector, and the drivers alert system, and it consists of a luminous cube, LED lights, and a screen on which warning expressions appear. The third is to alert the competent authorities, including the police, ambulance, and civil defense.



