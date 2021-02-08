one.

Custom instruments. A new approach to on-board instruments promises to revolutionize the way we drive: Hyperscreen MBUX accommodates and manages buttons according to what is needed.

Modern interface. Its smart display, designed for the cars of the future, includes programming that anticipates what functions the driver will need and displays them in a modern interface.

The dashboard can anticipate its driver using artificial intelligence. Photo: Clarín Archive.

Ventilation grill. The dash is made up of three separate displays under a slightly curved glass surface, giving it the feel of a single piece that includes analog vents.

Intelligent Screen. Its screens, in addition to being sensitive to touch and gestures with multiple fingers, have an OLED screen that allows it to be visible in a lot of sun and lower its intensity at night.

Simple operation. “Its operation is simple: the screen shows what the driver needs when he needs it. Everything is in a fluid and dynamic interface “, said Ola Källenius, head of the company.

Artificial intelligence. It is anticipated thanks to artificial intelligence algorithms. You can learn the most required functions according to different circumstances, such as location or time.

