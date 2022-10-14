The Emirates Foundation for School Education has launched the “Smart Canteen” project, which enables government school students to participate virtually with their children in choosing their meals from the school’s “canteen”.

The Foundation explained to “Emirates Today” that the smart canteen is a platform to support students’ families, and identifies the student’s identity and data through the chip in the card that is distributed to students, and enables the student’s guardian to enter the platform through the “guardian’s account” on the main page. On the ministry’s website, on which the student’s data details appear, to allocate his meals on a daily basis, with the appropriate healthy meals.

The Acting Director General of the Emirates Foundation for School Education, Muhammad Al-Qasim, confirmed that the Foundation has made great strides in strengthening its smart educational system, by providing it with all the elements of its leadership, benefiting from the latest technological technologies related to educational affairs, and employing them as a service for the purposes of education and learning, in line with the latest trends. relevant global.

He added that the Foundation is working to strengthen its educational system, by taking advantage of advanced technological technologies in the educational field, with the aim of keeping pace with the rapid technological development and improving educational outcomes by ensuring the provision of quality education to students in a sustainable manner that achieves the national goals related to the education sector.

The projects recently launched by the Foundation include the “Future Laboratories” platform, which includes more than 55 educational experiments that simulate educational concepts for five curricula, which is one of the most important scientific platforms that support the educational process and go along with it, because it provides students with the scientific skills that make them qualified They are able to carry out scientific experiments and laboratory activities at a high level, and not be limited to the implementation of methodological experiments related to the textbook.

The Foundation confirmed that it aspires for students to rise to the stage of discovery and invention, and to conduct laboratory studies and research, so that the UAE will be the seat of school scientific inventions.

As part of its strategic plan, the Foundation will ensure the development of school laboratories, by providing tools and devices developed within the most high-quality security and safety standards in the world, to carry out scientific experiments.

Interest in the application of scientific experiments achieves several goals, the most prominent of which are firstly supporting the national strategy for advanced sciences, secondly digital transformation in the educational field to promote digital transformation in the country, thirdly supporting the green lab initiative in implementing scientific experiments, and fourthly providing educational resources with techniques that simulate virtual reality to support learners outside the country Fifthly, developing the skills of learners with the knowledge of scientific exploration that is based on research, exploration, experimentation and investigation, to anticipate their future paths, in support of the national innovation strategy.

Sixthly, to foresee the future of human capital, through developing the skills of learners and providing them with the skills of the 22nd century, seventhly, harmonizing the outputs of public education and the requirements of higher education, and linking them to the requirements of the labor market, eighthly directing innovative projects to develop innovative and research skills, to support the goals of sustainable development and the knowledge economy, and ninth Providing innovative educational environments that enhance national belonging and the scientific and technical orientation of learners, by supplying the country’s economy with innovative national projects.