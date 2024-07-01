Nature: Smart bandage will monitor wound healing and collect medical data

Scientists at the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles (USA) have developed a smart bandage for treating chronic wounds. The study was published in the journal Nature.

According to doctors, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds and bedsores are more dangerous than is generally believed in society. For patients with chronic wounds, the five-year survival rate is about 70 percent, the report said. Experts have created a smart headband that can monitor the treatment process and collect medical data.

“We are creating a new kind of ‘cyber-skin’ that can help these wounds heal while simultaneously measuring and controlling the processor,” said study author David J. Armstrong. The new smart bandages can record the presence of proteins, antibodies, nutrients and electrolytes, and analyze temperature, pH and oxygen levels. With this information, the device can quickly detect and respond to inflammation and infection.

“This closed-loop system can identify a problem, automatically diagnose it and suggest a solution, all under the control of the patient and the physician,” Armstrong noted. materials Scientists say that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allows testing of such smart bands on animals, but more clinical data needs to be collected to conduct more specific tests.

At the end of May, an international team of scientists developed a method for non-invasive health monitoring based on sweat. It is based on a device that delivers a hydrogel containing a sweat-inducing drug.