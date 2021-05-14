Physical distancing has become one of the most important means recommended by health authorities to prevent infection with the emerging coronavirus.

But keeping your distance between people may not be easy.

To achieve this, the authorities in Taiwan developed a special application for physical distancing, after the island recorded 29 cases of Corona virus infection transmitted locally, which is a record number of daily cases since the outbreak of Covid-19.

The authorities asked residents to download this application, which helps them contain the virus.

The head of the Central Agency for Epidemic Control said, in a press conference, today, Friday, that among these new locally transmitted cases, seven cases were not known to the sources of transmission.