This Wednesday, the air breathed by the inhabitants of the Grand-Est and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regions is of “average” quality. It is even “bad” in the urban areas of Strasbourg and Lyon, according to the Atmo index, established by the body of the same name. A rare phenomenon for the capital of Gaul? It had known, on average, only 14 “bad” or “very bad” days per year, in 2015, 2016 and 2017. However, for 2021, Atmo forecasts a significant increase in these episodes.

The major novelty of the index is the addition of PM 2.5 particles

Not enough to panic, however. At least, not more than usual. The air quality has not suddenly deteriorated, Atmo France has just assessed it more precisely since the 1 er January. “The old index dated back to 1994 and was only mandatory for towns with more than 100,000 inhabitants. From now on, Atmo covers the whole of France and each citizen can obtain the assessment at least at the level of his community of municipalities. Air pollution is a major public health issue, information must be accessible ”, says Marine Tondelier, Managing Director of Atmo France.

The major novelty is the addition of PM 2.5 particles – more commonly known as fine particles and less than 2.5 micrometers in diameter – in the calculation. “They have been measured for years, but we needed a harmonized regulatory framework at national level. It is essential to take them into account because, as they are finer than PM 10, they penetrate more easily into our body ”, details Marine Tondelier. “The new index will allow a better description of the situation as it is, Judge for his part the radiologist Thomas Bourdrel, co-founder of the Air-Santé-Climat collective. In rural areas, agricultural spraying and heating emissions are mainly PM 2.5. In cities, particles come from vehicle braking and brake wear. “

Harmonization at the level of European standards

This addition is accompanied by an upward revision of the alert thresholds for other pollutants – sulfur dioxide, emitted by industry; nitrogen dioxide NO2, mainly linked to road traffic; ozone O3; PM 10 particles. Harmonization at the level of European standards that has been long awaited and demanded, since these are more protective for health.

From now on, the thermometer is more accurate in what it says. Marine Tondelier, Managing Director of Atmo France

But, in terms of air quality, knowledge is not power. No specific protocol currently allows triggering an episode of PM 2.5 fine particle pollution. Prefectural revisions are underway, but are taking time. However, this new index could allow local elected officials to release the hand brake. “Setting up a low-emission zone and prohibiting access to certain places depending on the vehicle is a difficult measure to take as an elected official. And it is even more so when the Atmo index is green much of the year. From now on, the thermometer is more accurate in what it says ”, wants to believe Marine Tondelier.

“Ultrafine particles still pass under radar, while their relative share is only increasing. Thomas Bourdrel, co-founder of the Air-Santé-Climat collective

Fairer but still imperfect, according to Thomas Bourdrel, who warns about the new scale to be taken into account as soon as possible: ultra-fine particles, with a diameter of less than 0.1 micrometer. “They are more dangerous because they are smaller. These still pass under the radar, while their relative share is only increasing. “This pollutant is not yet regulated at national level, but is already monitored by around fifty stations in France.