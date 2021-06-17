A new view of the human brain shows its cellular residents in all their wild and bizarre glory. The map, drawn by a tiny piece of a woman’s brain, traces the various shapes of 50,000 cells and 130 million of connections between them.

This intricate map, dubbed H01 for “human sample 1,” represents a milestone in scientists’ quest to provide ever more detailed descriptions of a brain. “It’s absolutely beautiful,” says the neuroscientist Clay Reid of Allen Seattle Institute for Brain Science. “In the best possible way, it is the start of something very exciting“.

Scientists from the University of Harvard, Google and many others, they prepared and analyzed the brain tissue sample. Smaller than a sesame seed, the piece of brain was about one millionth of the volume of an entire brain. It comes from the cortex, the outer layer of the brain responsible for complex thinking, of a 45-year-old woman undergoing surgery for epilepsy.

After being removed, the brain sample was quickly preserved and stained with heavy metals that revealed the cell structures. The sample was then cut into more than 5,000 very thin pieces and imaged with powerful electron microscopes.

Computing programs stitched up the resulting images, and artificial intelligence programs helped scientists analyze them. A brief description of the resulting view was published as a prepress on May 30 on bioRxiv.org.

The complete dataset is available free online. For now, researchers are just beginning to see the new picture available. “We really just took the first step in this dataset“Says the study co-author Jeff Lichtman, a developmental neurobiologist at Harvard University. Lichtman after comparing the brain map with Google Earth: “There are gems to be found, but no one can say they have looked at the whole“.

The human brain is still filled with mysteries

But some “fantastically interesting” places have already appeared, says Lichtman. “When you have large datasets, suddenly these weird things, these rare things start to stand out“. One of these curiosities concerns the synapses, connection points where signals move between nerve cells.

Usually, most axons that send messages touch a dendrite that receives the message only once. In the new dataset, about 90 percent of the connections were these one-hit contacts. Some cell pairs have a little more contacts. But every now and then, the researchers they have identified cells that connect multiple times, including a pair that was connected by as many as 19 synapses.

More connections have been detected in the mouse brain, although not as abundantly as in this human sample. And fly brains can also have many connections between cells, although they are more dispersed than the human connections just described, says neuroscientist. Pat Rivlin of the Janelia Research Campus of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in Ashburn, in Virginia.

Rivlin works on the FlyEM project, which aims to create detailed maps of the fruit fly’s nervous system. The large human brain dataset provides a breakdown of how common these types of connections are, Reid says. And that raises the question of what these extraordinarily strong synapses in the brain might do. These cells might be capable of force their target cell into action in a powerful way, speculates Lichtman.

Perhaps mechanical information, like knowing 5 times 5 is 25 or knowing to stop at a red light, is based on these powerful inputs that efficiently guide information through the brain.

The molecular neuroscientist Seth Grant of the University of Edinburgh points out that although the map is a valuable tool, it only shows the anatomy of the brain. Other research will help clarify the function and composition of the molecules that drive brain behavior. For now, the map is “an exploratory tool,” he says.

A curiosity to explore further is the team’s observation of two nerve cells, or neurons, which appeared to intertwine in a symmetrical dance. The images also revealed axons of neurons that send messages that form elaborate spirals, unusual and mysterious spirals that look like coiled snakes. “We had never seen anything like it,” says Lichtman.

Once researchers knew how to look for these coils, more and more of them emerged. These extremely detailed brain maps they are the culmination of years of researchsays Reid, who is working on mouse and human brain maps at the Allen Institute.

“It is this magical moment in history” in which the tools for creating maps, such as computational methods, machine learning and powerful microscopes, are all available,. “This work is just starting to see the light of day“.

What these maps will ultimately reveal is yet to be guessed. Lichtman is cautious that these maps lead to a deep understanding of the brain. “I think the best we can do is describe. I hope that at some point we will arrive at a place where we will no longer be surprised by what we see“ Reid says.