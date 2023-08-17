A small plane crashed this Thursday on a street in the capital of the state of Selangor, in central Malaysia, causing the death of eight people who were on board and two others who were driving their vehiclesthe local police chief reported.

“For now, I can say that at least 10 people died in the plane crash. Two who were passing by, one by car and one by motorbike, also died along with the eight on board the plane,” Mohamad told AFP. Iqbal Ibrahim.

The Malaysian civil aviation authority said in a statement that six passengers and two crew members were on board the aircraft when it crashed.

One of the victims was the chairman of the Local Government, Housing and Environment Committee of the state of Pahang, located in the west of the Malaysian peninsula.

🇲🇾 | BREAKING: Private plane crashes on highway in Malaysia, killing at least 10 people, including eight on board the plane, one person in a car and another on a motorcycle. pic.twitter.com/QjwKPIRqej – World Alert (@ AlertaMundial2) August 17, 2023

The accident occurred on the outskirts of Shah Alam, the capital of Selangor state.

The head of the civil aviation authority, Norazman M

The Malaysian Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement that the plane, a Beechcraft Model 390, crashed near the town of Elmina while en route between the island of Langkawi and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang, near Kuala. lumpur.

Selangor Police Chief Hussein Omar Khan said that the accident occurred shortly before receiving the green light to land.

Two minutes before landing, the plane lost control, hitting a motorcycle and a car as it crashed into the road.

“However, two minutes before landing, the plane lost control and hit a motorcycle and a car as it crashed into the road,” Hussein said.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil expressed their condolences to the victims on Facebook.

According to the photos and videos of the accident, you can see the immediate moments of the collision, with a column of smoke and a blackened area of ​​asphalt.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE