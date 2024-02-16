The number of asylum seekers who come to the Netherlands via family reunification and then bring their own families to our country appears to be small. Over the past five years, this has involved an average of 174 applications per year, according to research by the IND immigration service. These applications are also regularly rejected. After the cabinet fall, VVD leader and Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgöz stated that there were 'thousands' of applications for stacked family reunification.

